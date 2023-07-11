Welsh Government
National Survey results show shift to thrift
More people in Wales are buying second-hand and reducing their energy usage in a bid to save money, according to the latest results from the National Survey for Wales.
The results show a significant increase in the number of people minimising their energy use at home (75% compared to 62% last year), with cost being cited as the main force behind this.
In the face of a climate crisis - as well as the continued effects of cost-of-living increases - the numbers of people recycling and reusing goods also saw a positive jump. 53% said they were cutting down on buying brand new items (compared to 46% previously) and 70% of people have either bought or been given second-hand items in the last 12 months, an increase from 57% in 2018-19.
Published today, the National Survey is a random sample telephone and online survey of over 11,000 people across Wales.
Interviews were carried out between April 2022 and March 2023 and cover a wide range of topics like health, environmental issues, transport and arts attendance.
Other key results include:
- 40% of people used a bus service in the past year, with 30% of that group using a bus at least once a week.
- 29% of people said they look after or give help or support to family members, friends, neighbours or others because of long-term physical or mental ill-health or disability, or problems related to old age.
- 92% of those who had an NHS dental appointment in the last 12 months are satisfied with the care they received. 41% of the people who had not been to a dentist (either NHS or private) in the past 12 months had wanted an appointment.
- 34% of people in work say they work remotely for some or all of their working hours, with 16 to 24-year-olds less likely to work remotely than older age groups.
- 39% of people say they participate in sporting activities three or more times per week, an increase from 34% last year. 56% say they participate in fitness activities (such as fitness classes, swimming and running), 16% participate in sports or games (such as football, rugby and golf), and 6% participate in outdoor pursuits like rambling and kayaking.
In response to the results, the Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans said:
The National Survey results provide an important insight into how people in Wales feel about different aspects of their lives. It will inform our thinking and actions as we continue to work to make Wales a better place to live.
