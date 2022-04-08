National Underground Asset Register public consultation launched

The Geospatial Commission is seeking views on current ways of working, the need for potential legislative reform and the future operating model of NUAR.

The Geospatial Commission yesterday launched its public consultation on the future operating model of the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR), a digital service for sharing data on the location of underground pipes and cables. The Commission is inviting those that will benefit from the service and the wider public to provide their views on what the future of NUAR could look like, and is particularly keen to receive responses from those working in the industry.

The deadline for responses is 11.59pm on Thursday 2 June 2022.

The consultation

The current build phase of the NUAR project is well underway. The Geospatial Commission is now holding a consultation on what the future operating model of the service could be. This consultation is a chance for you to provide your views on how the service could be run.

Questions

The public consultation asks nine questions in total on the following areas:

Current ways of working

Assessing the need for legislation and potential measures

Who should be charged to support the running of NUAR in the future

Further information

If you have any questions about the consultation, please get in touch via nuar-futuremodel@cabinetoffice.gov.uk