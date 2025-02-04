Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
National Waste Crime Survey 2024-25 launched
The third National Waste Crime Survey (NWCS) is now open for three weeks to understand the scale, impact, and deterrence of waste crime across England.
The Environment Agency is calling on industry and the public to take part in its third National Waste Crime Survey, launched yesterday (Monday 3 February), to gain a greater understanding of waste crime across England.
Taking the time to respond to our survey is crucial in making England’s approach to tackling waste crime and waste management safer and efficient, and helping us crack down on criminality. The public’s awareness and experience will help the Environment Agency in taking the most effective action against waste criminals.
The Environment Agency uses the insight that industry and the public provides through the survey to:
- Measure the perceived scale and impact of waste crime in England
- Understand deterrents that could prevent people from committing waste crime
- Gauge public and industry willingness to report waste crimes
- Assess the effectiveness of action taken by us and our partners to reduce waste crime.
Insights from the survey are crucial in shaping the Environment Agency’s strategic priorities, and the actions taken have resulted in the total number of illegal waste sites in operation falling to 344 last year – the lowest total figure on record. It has never been more important to gather more information on waste crime to ensure this number continues to fall – not least since it is estimated to cost the economy in England a staggering £1 billion annually.
Steve Molyneux, Deputy Director of Waste and Resources Regulation at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
With an estimated 18% of waste illegally managed we know that activities like illegal waste burning and shipping, mis-describing waste, and operating illegal sites cost the economy £1 billion a year.
Our National Waste Crime Survey is crucial for understanding the scale of these crimes and gathering insights from those directly affected. I encourage everyone impacted by waste crime to take part.
Your insight will enable us to continue to target waste criminals, stopping them from impacting our environment, communities, the legitimate waste management industry, and the economy.
Waste Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:
Waste criminals are a scourge on society, affecting rural and urban communities equally.
They make huge profits at the expense of the law-abiding majority, by not paying tax – not to mention the costs of cleaning up after them and making people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.
I urge people to take part in the Environment Agency’s survey to help us crack down on waste criminals and protect the environment.
The Environment Agency encourages all stakeholders to participate and help promote the survey to others who can help.
The survey is open for three weeks from 3 February 2025 and can be accessed online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/national-waste-crime-survey-2024-25-launched
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Environment Secretary announces Land Use Framework03/02/2025 14:20:00
Steve Reed recently (31 January 2025) set out how the most sophisticated land use data ever published will support decision-making by local government, landowners, businesses and farmers.
Government launches “national conversation” on land use31/01/2025 13:10:00
The Government has launched a consultation on a new approach to Land Use empowering decision makers with the toolkit to protect the most productive agricultural land and boost food security.
Government unleashes offshore wind revolution30/01/2025 09:05:00
New measures will unlock up to £30 billion investment in homegrown clean power as permissions for new offshore wind projects are streamlined
Ivory Act protections come into force for four more species28/01/2025 15:10:00
Act will ban the importing, exporting and dealing in items containing ivory from Hippopotamus, narwhal, killer and sperm whale.
Government to clean up communities with deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and cans27/01/2025 14:20:00
Introduction of deposit return scheme will be a step forward in ending the throwaway society and cleaning up Britain
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared for whole of England27/01/2025 11:20:00
Mandatory enhanced biosecurity will now be required and the housing order extended to cover York, North Yorkshire and Shropshire.
Three men arrested in connection with organised waste crime24/01/2025 11:20:00
Three men were arrested near Peterborough on 21 January.
Pesticide emergency authorisation denied for 2025 to protect bees23/01/2025 16:25:00
An emergency authorisation for Cruiser SB, a neonicotinoid pesticide, will not be granted