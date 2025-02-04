National Waste Crime Survey 2024-25 launched

The third National Waste Crime Survey (NWCS) is now open for three weeks to understand the scale, impact, and deterrence of waste crime across England.

The Environment Agency is calling on industry and the public to take part in its third National Waste Crime Survey, launched yesterday (Monday 3 February), to gain a greater understanding of waste crime across England.

Taking the time to respond to our survey is crucial in making England’s approach to tackling waste crime and waste management safer and efficient, and helping us crack down on criminality. The public’s awareness and experience will help the Environment Agency in taking the most effective action against waste criminals.

The Environment Agency uses the insight that industry and the public provides through the survey to:

Measure the perceived scale and impact of waste crime in England

Understand deterrents that could prevent people from committing waste crime

Gauge public and industry willingness to report waste crimes

Assess the effectiveness of action taken by us and our partners to reduce waste crime.

Insights from the survey are crucial in shaping the Environment Agency’s strategic priorities, and the actions taken have resulted in the total number of illegal waste sites in operation falling to 344 last year – the lowest total figure on record. It has never been more important to gather more information on waste crime to ensure this number continues to fall – not least since it is estimated to cost the economy in England a staggering £1 billion annually.

Steve Molyneux, Deputy Director of Waste and Resources Regulation at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

With an estimated 18% of waste illegally managed we know that activities like illegal waste burning and shipping, mis-describing waste, and operating illegal sites cost the economy £1 billion a year. Our National Waste Crime Survey is crucial for understanding the scale of these crimes and gathering insights from those directly affected. I encourage everyone impacted by waste crime to take part. Your insight will enable us to continue to target waste criminals, stopping them from impacting our environment, communities, the legitimate waste management industry, and the economy.

Waste Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:

Waste criminals are a scourge on society, affecting rural and urban communities equally. They make huge profits at the expense of the law-abiding majority, by not paying tax – not to mention the costs of cleaning up after them and making people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods. I urge people to take part in the Environment Agency’s survey to help us crack down on waste criminals and protect the environment.

The Environment Agency encourages all stakeholders to participate and help promote the survey to others who can help.

The survey is open for three weeks from 3 February 2025 and can be accessed online.