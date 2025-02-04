Environment Agency
|Printable version
National Waste Crime Survey 2024-25 launched
The third National Waste Crime Survey (NWCS) is now open for three weeks to understand the scale, impact, and deterrence of waste crime across England.
The Environment Agency is calling on industry and the public to take part in its third National Waste Crime Survey, launched yesterday (Monday 3 February), to gain a greater understanding of waste crime across England.
Taking the time to respond to our survey is crucial in making England’s approach to tackling waste crime and waste management safer and efficient, and helping us crack down on criminality. The public’s awareness and experience will help the Environment Agency in taking the most effective action against waste criminals.
The Environment Agency uses the insight that industry and the public provides through the survey to:
- Measure the perceived scale and impact of waste crime in England
- Understand deterrents that could prevent people from committing waste crime
- Gauge public and industry willingness to report waste crimes
- Assess the effectiveness of action taken by us and our partners to reduce waste crime.
Insights from the survey are crucial in shaping the Environment Agency’s strategic priorities, and the actions taken have resulted in the total number of illegal waste sites in operation falling to 344 last year – the lowest total figure on record. It has never been more important to gather more information on waste crime to ensure this number continues to fall – not least since it is estimated to cost the economy in England a staggering £1 billion annually.
Steve Molyneux, Deputy Director of Waste and Resources Regulation at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
With an estimated 18% of waste illegally managed we know that activities like illegal waste burning and shipping, mis-describing waste, and operating illegal sites cost the economy £1 billion a year.
Our National Waste Crime Survey is crucial for understanding the scale of these crimes and gathering insights from those directly affected. I encourage everyone impacted by waste crime to take part.
Your insight will enable us to continue to target waste criminals, stopping them from impacting our environment, communities, the legitimate waste management industry, and the economy.
Waste Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:
Waste criminals are a scourge on society, affecting rural and urban communities equally.
They make huge profits at the expense of the law-abiding majority, by not paying tax – not to mention the costs of cleaning up after them and making people feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods.
I urge people to take part in the Environment Agency’s survey to help us crack down on waste criminals and protect the environment.
The Environment Agency encourages all stakeholders to participate and help promote the survey to others who can help.
The survey is open for three weeks from 3 February 2025 and can be accessed online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/national-waste-crime-survey-2024-25-launched
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Consultation on permit application for Fleetwood landfill opens04/02/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has opened a consultation on a permit variation application from the operator of Jameson Road Landfill in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
Archaeological Discoveries on Display at York Explore04/02/2025 13:25:00
A display at York Explore Library is showcasing artefacts uncovered during construction of the Environment Agency’s Flood Alleviation Scheme at Clifton Ings.
Jail terms for men who ran Kent waste warehouse31/01/2025 13:25:00
Rubbish later caught fire, disrupting town – Lancashire and Devon men guilty of waste crime.
River Yare receives £282,000 for creation of floodplain wetlands31/01/2025 11:10:00
The Environment Agency, Norfolk Rivers Trust and Water Resources East joined forces on a project along a section of the River Yare.
Environment Agency secures record commitments from water sector30/01/2025 13:25:00
The EA, working closely with Natural England, has secured the largest ever environmental commitment from water companies since privatisation.
Yorkshire man ordered to clear illegal waste site30/01/2025 11:25:00
A man has been given two months to clear waste from an illegal site in North Yorkshire following an investigation by the Environment Agency.
Community invited to find out about work to restore Lustrum Beck29/01/2025 09:25:00
Drop-in event will be held at Newtown Community Resource Centre on 5th Feb for residents to find out more about work to restore parts of Lustrum Beck.
Final permit consultation for Lower Hare Farm landfill, Devon28/01/2025 15:25:00
The Environment Agency has launched its final consultation today on a permit application to open a landfill site at Lower Hare Farm in Whitestone near Exeter.