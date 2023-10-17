NationalHCAW Takes Place From 14th To 21st October

National Hate Crime Awareness Week is a week of action to encourage organisations, Government, Policing, Councils, key partners, and communities affected by hate crime to work together to eradicate this despicable crime across the UK.

APCC Race Disparity, Equality, and Human Rights Leads, Alison Lowe OBE and John Campion, recently said:

“It’s so important we stand together to say no to hate in our communities so everyone can live their lives free of harassment and fear. “Hate Crime is a blight on our communities - not only does it affect the individuals and communities targeted, but it threatens our way of life. We need to stand up to those among us who attempt to cause division and spread hatred and prejudice by carrying out terrible incidents and committing hate crime. “As Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors, we will continue to hold Chief Constables to account for their response to an investigation of hate crime, so that everybody, no matter who they are, can live in a society where they feel safe. At the APCC, we produce an Equality Framework which includes guidance on the steps that we as commissioners can take locally to tackle hate crime. “If you have been the victim of a hate crime or incident, we would encourage you to come forward. Even if you don’t wish to report to the Police, you can report directly to victims’ services which PCCs commission, so that you can access any support that you may need.”

More information is available on the #NationalHCAW website

NB: Alison Lowe OBE is the Deputy Mayor for West Yorkshire Combined Authority. John Campion is the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia