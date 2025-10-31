NATO award for Dstl engineer

Rebecca Findlay received the Early Career award for her deep expertise in modelling and simulation for electro-optical/infrared signatures.

Rebecca Findlay, a Principal Engineer with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), has received a NATO award In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the NATO Science and Technology Organisation (STO).

The NATO Systems Concepts and Integration (SCI) Panel gave Rebecca the Early Career award for her outstanding contributions to the NATO STO Research Task Group (RTG) on ‘Assessment Methods for Camouflage in Operational Context’ and ‘Design and Test of Multispectral Decoys for Land Warfare’.

The citation from Carlotta Rossi, Systems Concept and Integration Panel, NATO Science and Technology Organization, yesterday said:

Since joining STO activities in 2016, Rebecca has made significant impacts across multiple domains, collaborating with the Systems Concepts and Integration (SCI) Panel, the Sensing Technologies Panel (SET), and the Modelling and Simulation Group. Additionally, as a member of the NATO Army Armaments Group Camouflage, Concealment, Deception and Obscuration Team of Experts, she has consistently demonstrated her versatility and commitment to advancing NATO’s scientific objectives. Rebecca distinguished herself through her deep expertise in high-fidelity, physics-based modelling and simulation for electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) signatures. Within the Research Task Group (RTG), she developed valuable experience in signature management and assessment, adeptly bridging technical insight from both simulation and field data collection. Her contributions were instrumental, providing critical perspectives that shaped technical discussions and guided future directions.

Commenting on her award, Rebecca yesterday said:

I’m honoured to receive this award. Being recognised by the SCI panel which is comprised of leading experts across scientific and technical fields - is a privilege. I’m proud to work alongside exceptional colleagues at Dstl and within NATO, and it’s rewarding to see our science and technology research contributing to the protection of our forces and allies.

Rebecca received the award from the NATO STO SCI Panel Chair Dr Nick Law, Dstl Senior Principal Engineer.

