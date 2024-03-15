Ministry of Defence
NATO DIANA Expansion
NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is significantly expanding its transatlantic network of accelerator sites and test centres.
- DIANA’s network has doubled in size to more than 200 affiliated sites.
- Five additional UK test centres have now joined the transatlantic network.
- The new accelerator sites and test centres will augment DIANA’s capacity to support innovators from across the Alliance as they develop their technologies.
NATO DIANA yesterday celebrated another milestone by announcing the expansion of its transatlantic network of test centres and accelerator sites. DIANA’s footprint will now comprise 23 accelerator sites (up from 11) and 182 test centres (up from 90) in 28 Allied nations.
The new accelerator sites and test centres will boost both the capacity to support innovators and the technical expertise available to them across a wide range of disciplines. These will provide companies within the programme expert advice and access to test and trial their technologies in specialised environments.
DIANA-affiliated accelerators deliver specialised business acceleration programmes to cohorts of start-up companies, whilst the network of test centres provides these companies with access to cutting-edge testing facilities.
The five UK sites chosen for the DIANA test centre network are:
National Physical Laboratory (NPL)
NPL is a world-leading centre of excellence that provides cutting-edge measurement science, engineering and technology to underpin prosperity and quality of life in the UK.
Digital Catapult
Digital Catapult accelerates advanced digital technology adoption to benefit the UK – breaking down barriers, de-risking innovation, opening up markets and responsibly shaping the products, services and experiences of the future.
The Satellite Applications Catapult
The Satellite Applications Catapult is at the heart of the satellite services revolution, driving take-up of space technology and applications to shape, and sustain, the world of tomorrow.
High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVMC)
Established and supported by Innovate UK, the High Value Manufacturing Catapult is a network of seven research and innovation centres that work with government, industry and academia to commercialise cutting-edge research.
T3E
Test, Trials Training and Evaluation describes the services delivered under the Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) contract between QinetiQ and the UK Ministry of Defence. This comprises 15 MOD land, sea and air ranges and specialist test facilities, and the provision of specialist technical expertise and support services.
Background
- DIANA works with start-up, scale-up and spin-out companies from across the Alliance, supporting them with funding, training and commercial advice as well as access to a wide network of investors and industry.
- DIANA’s accelerator programme is designed to equip businesses with the skills and knowledge to navigate the world of deep tech, dual-use innovation. It provides an immersive curriculum over a six-month ‘bootcamp’.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nato-diana-expansion
