techUK
|Printable version
NATO DIANA programme
DIANA is the innovation accelerator for NATO, with a newly-opened HQ in London.
On July 26 2023, DIGITAL EUROPE hosted a programme briefing headed by Moritz Zimmerman, Chief of Staff of the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) Transition Team. DIANA is the innovation accelerator for NATO, with a newly-opened HQ in London. The purpose was to brief potential collaborators on the newly-launched DIANA programme, starting with their first challenge programmes, closing on August 25 2023.
At least 8 NATO countries were represented by attendees on the call from potential SME/Start-up companies keen to participate in the first challenge programmes. Of these, some 150 British participants were present, with the majority of those being techUK members.
Moritz explained that DIANA will focus its accelerator on AI, autonomy, quantum, biotechnology and human enhancement, energy and propulsion, novel materials and advanced manufacturing, hypersonics and Space. The technologies adopted should be dual-use (civilian and defence) and “deep tech” in nature. DIANA focuses on Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) 4-7.
Questioned in depth by techUK members on who is eligible to apply for the challenges, Moritz stated that Start-ups and SMEs broadly will fit the profile, with larger, more established companies invited to act as programme Mentors.
The challenges currently open cover three areas:
- Sensing and Surveillance: sensing the Coastal Undersea Environment
- Energy Resilience: harnessing Microgrid Tech for Disaster and conflict recovery
- Secure Information Sharing: truly reliable and unquestionably secure tech
Companies wishing to apply should click on this link in the first instance.
techUK members used the Q&A session to seek information on a wide range of more in-depth questions around applying for challenges, but there was little time for answers given the relative brevity of the call. Questions covered eligibility, who will judge submissions, how to form a consortium, how will DIANA recruit mentor companies, location of accelerator labs and many, many others.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nato-diana-programme.html
Latest News from
techUK
Announcing techUK’s VAWG and RASSO Tech Working Group Chair and Vice-Chairs for 2023/2402/08/2023 11:25:00
Congratulations to the following who have been elected by the working group to lead the group and deliver its ambition for preventing and tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) and rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) through digital technology.
Procurement Bill Makes Progress and Public Consultation Continues01/08/2023 16:05:00
The Procurement Bill successfully cleared the House of Commons Report and Third Reading stages in June.
5G Innovation Regions: £40 million funding now available01/08/2023 14:05:00
The Department for Science, Innvoation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a £40 million fund to spark local digital revolutions and unlock 5G benefits across the UK, with applications now open for local authorities to bid.
Tech and Net Zero Conference: First Speakers Announced31/07/2023 16:25:00
techUK announces the first tranche of speakers for the October 5 Tech and Net Zero conference.
Treasury Committee releases report on Venture Capital31/07/2023 11:25:00
A report by the Treasury Committee has criticized the venture capital industry for failing to invest in firms outside of the Golden Triangle or in businesses founded by women and ethnic minorities.
Defra Publishes NAP3 with New Risk Profiles for Digital Infrastructure27/07/2023 11:25:00
Defra’s Third National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) was published on the 18th of July 2023. This report sets out the evidence base for action on adaptation for the next 5 years and will build on and develop actions from previous rounds (starting in 2012).
International Approaches to TradeTech Policymaking27/07/2023 10:20:00
It is becoming increasingly important international institutions take on leadership within policy programmes to support companies digitalising trading processes; ensuring innovation, competition and consumer protection lead to convergence of differing jurisdictions for businesses trading internationally
techUK Political Party Conference schedule 202327/07/2023 09:20:00
techUK is bringing #techtuesday back at the Conservative and Labour party conferences this year!