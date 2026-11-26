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NATO is defensive. Russia is the aggressor: UK statement to the OSCE
UK Senior Military Advisor, Colonel Joby Rimmer, rejects Russia's claim that the West seeks its "strategic defeat". He says the UK's aim is the end of Russia's war of aggression, that NATO is defensive by design, and that Russia can end the war by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine (25 November 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair. Last Friday, during one of the largest attacks on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion, three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles crossed into Polish airspace and came down in south-eastern Poland. That is the reality of Russia’s war for its neighbours. Yet in this Forum last week, and many times before, the Russian Federation claimed that the West seeks to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia. I want to answer that claim directly again today, because it is false, and because Russia uses it to justify a war that it chose to start.
The UK supports Ukraine’s inherent right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter. We want a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United Kingdom is not at war with Russia, does not seek conflict with Russia, and has no interest in weakening or destabilising the Russian state. When Western leaders have spoken of Russia losing, they have meant one thing: the failure of its invasion and the withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine. Our aim is not the defeat of Russia. It is the end of Russia’s war of aggression.
Russia asks this Forum to believe that NATO threatens it. NATO’s leaders have said the opposite, on the record. Last month, the NATO Secretary General said: “We will never, ever mount an attack towards anyone else because that is not in our interest. We are a defensive alliance.” At the Warsaw Security Forum, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe set out how NATO would respond – and I will particularly emphasise this bit - if it were attacked: block and blunt the attack and, only if aggression continued, break the forces conducting it. That is a plan to stop an attacker, not to seize territory. He was also clear that conflict with Russia is neither imminent nor inevitable.
NATO’s posture is defensive by design. Its forward forces are multinational, deployed at the request of host nations, and sized to deter, not to invade. Allied exercises meet all OSCE commitments on notification and transparency, and when they end, our forces go home. It is Russia, not NATO that used an exercise as pretence for the invasion of Ukraine. Any suggestion that NATO would do similar is utterly false. The Alliance has grown by choice, not coercion. In the Helsinki Final Act, every participating State recognised the right of each State to belong or not to belong to treaties of alliance. Last week in this forum, we heard Russia deny that it believes in spheres of influence. If so, it should respect its neighbours’ choices.
Russia demands the “demilitarisation” of Ukraine and a veto over who may support Ukraine after the fighting stops. But these are maximalist demands that are neither realistic nor fair. Russia condemns Western support for Ukraine’s self-defence and talks of the NATO threat, but it is Russia that is the invader.
Russia can end this war today by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine. Until it does, the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine’s right to defend itself and for as long as it takes. Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/nato-is-defensive-russia-is-the-aggressor-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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