NATO knows Asia is vital to protecting global security

EXPERT COMMENT

NATO’s new Strategic Concept refers to China for the first time, and four Asia-Pacific countries are taking part in its summit as the region’s importance grows.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is adopting a new ‘Strategic Concept’ that will, for the first time, include direct reference to China, and its Madrid summit will also see another first with the participation of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea.

Neither of these changes means NATO aims to expand to include Asia but it shows the 30 NATO members are concerned about security threats from Asia expanding into Europe and North America. In a world of long-range missiles, cyber operations, and vulnerable supply chains, the concerns of ‘Euro-Atlantic’ countries have become global.

NATO’s interest in Asia began more than 20 years ago following the al-Qaeda attacks on the US in 2001. Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea contributed troops to the NATO-led ISAF mission in Afghanistan, while Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force provided offshore logistical support.

