Chatham House
|Printable version
NATO summit is Europe’s moment to turn crisis into opportunity
Erosion of public trust in US leadership and the growing Russian threat are opportunities for European NATO allies to build public support for fast and decisive action on defence.
This week’s NATO summit in Ankara takes place at a pivotal moment in the alliance’s evolution – and for US–Europe relations.
In Ankara, the agenda will rightly focus on defence spending targets and score cards for national budget commitments and appropriations. There will be an accounting of who has signed (and paid for) big defence contracts and who is stuck at the political rhetoric stage. Like the businessman he is, US President Donald Trump will want to see concrete numbers from allies to prove there is action behind the 2025 Hague summit’s target of 5 per cent GDP spending on defence. If last year’s summit was about setting ambitious new targets, this summit will be about delivering on those promises.
Beyond delivering on commitments, NATO faces another key challenge. Recent announcements of reduced US defence presence combined with President Trump’s disparaging rhetoric on NATO and threats to take Greenland has not only damaged political relations but has also affected European public opinion on US leadership and reliability. This erosion of trust undoubtedly poses a challenge but is also an opportunity for European governments to build public understanding of and support for the funding and process changes needed to meet ambitious defence goals.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/nato-summit-europes-moment-turn-crisis-opportunity
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Will NATO be convinced by the UK Defence Investment Plan?08/07/2026 11:20:00
A tortuous process has produced a plan that does not set a clear path towards meeting the UK’s defence expenditure targets.
Burnham should use a ‘Makerfield Test’ to ground UK foreign policy in real places07/07/2026 15:25:00
An international form of Andy Burnham’s ‘Manchesterism’ could strengthen UK foreign policy by making it inseparable from outcomes in UK regions.
Tensions between the US and Europe loom large over NATO summit07/07/2026 14:20:00
Disagreements over the Iran war and defence procurement threaten to turn the annual summit into another theatre for division and distract from the threat from Russia.
What can financial regulators learn from Formula 1?07/07/2026 12:20:00
Formula 1’s regulator uses a diverse toolkit of rules and penalties to deliver multiple objectives. This could hold lessons for financial regulators as they respond to a rapidly evolving financial system.
Netanyahu is caught between Trump and a hard place02/07/2026 15:25:00
As Trump and Netanyahu fall out over Iran war – and how to end it – the Israeli prime minister is caught between US pressure and domestic opinion ahead of crucial elections.
Why demining the Strait of Hormuz will be difficult – but also presents an opportunity29/06/2026 15:25:00
Clearing the busy international waterway of mines is a complex challenge that will take time and international coordination. But it could help to build trust between the US and Iran during negotiations.
China sets out its vision for a new global order – but will it commit the resources to match its ambition?25/06/2026 12:20:00
China’s new white paper on global governance highlights its balancing act between global ambitions and financial restraint.
Putin’s Asia diplomacy may help Russia avoid isolation. But it won’t deliver his goals in Ukraine25/06/2026 11:33:00
Moscow’s recent engagement with ASEAN and Beijing shows it is not as isolated as Western countries had hoped. But it will not end the war in Ukraine in Russia’s favour.