Natural England launches dive survey to monitor kelp forests
The survey will take place in the waters of the Fal and Helford rivers next week to track changes and inform conservation action.
Natural England is returning to the waters of the Fal and Helford rivers next week to carry out a new dive survey of the region’s kelp forests to check on their health and the area they cover.
Last carried out in 2012, this survey will assess kelp forest communities, which play a vital role in supporting marine biodiversity and coastal ecosystems
Kelp forests are a key feature of this protected marine area, cloaking the shallow reefs that fringe the bay and estuaries. They provide shelter, food and nursery grounds for a wide range of marine species including fish, crustaceans and molluscs. As one of the ocean’s most productive habitats, kelp also helps to store carbon, improves water quality and supports coastal resilience.
Underwater forests
The Fal and Helford Special Area of Conservation (SAC) is one of England’s designated Marine Protected Areas, chosen for its rich marine life and unique underwater habitats. Regular monitoring of kelp forests is essential to track changes, inform conservation action and help safeguard the long-term health of these ecosystems which may be threatened by poor water quality, displacement by invasive non-native species, damage through human activities and climate change.
Lucy May, Natural England’s deputy dive officer, said:
As part of our national marine monitoring programme, Natural England’s dive team will survey underwater sites to collect data on kelp cover, species diversity and overall habitat condition.
This evidence will be used to assess the condition of this habitat within the site and guide management of the SAC.
Other ways you can kelp
To support public engagement around kelp forests, Natural England has developed a range of outreach resources including a children’s book and a virtual reality experience that brings the hidden world of kelp forests to life.
Captivating Kelp Forests, by Emma Rosen is a beautifully illustrated story highlighting the role of these ecosystems.
The virtual reality experience, created by Natural England’s Jasmine Rix, lets you experience immersion within the habitat whilst staying completely dry.
The book and VR experience are designed to help young people and communities explore the value of healthy seas and learn more about the marine life on their doorstep and have already been used in schools in Cornwall.
Angela Gall, marine senior officer at Natural England, said:
Kelp forests are one of our most valuable marine habitats, yet they are often overlooked. Beautiful, three-dimensional and bursting with colourful life, they provide food and shelter for so many of our most loved marine species like seals and brown crabs.
As a diver, it is a pleasure to explore these underwater forests, to have an opportunity to check in on how these key ecosystems are doing and ensure we are doing all we can to protect them.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/natural-england-launches-dive-survey-to-monitor-kelp-forests
