Natural England promotes outdoor healthcare in Sussex

Novel partnership takes treatment into green spaces, with a level 3 qualification available.

Less than half the population say they’ve been to the countryside or a local park recently[i].

But the NHS is turning to places like that to help with certain treatments.

Natural England is funding courses aimed at nurses, therapists and other healthcare professionals from across Sussex to make more use of outdoor settings in treating those with poor mental health.

The training builds on evidence being outside can help lead to lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes[ii].

Course-goers learn a variety of skills, from being able to adapt treatments to new surroundings to using their experience and training from many years inside, outside.

By the end of the sessions, which are spread over 5 months, those attending should have the confidence and competence to work with groups in a range of outdoor settings.

Healthcare staff have reported feeling more relaxed when outside, when not necessarily working, as well as refreshed and re-energised. It’s hoped these benefits can transfer themselves to the care they give patients.

The training is delivered by Circle of Life Rediscovery, a community interest company based in Laughton, near Lewes.

Through the workshops, the partnership between Natural England and CLR is already highlighting the need to use green spaces where we live and work to improve health and wellbeing.

Sarah Davies, Natural England’s principal adviser for partnerships in Sussex and Kent, yesterday said:

“The importance of open spaces cannot be underestimated. Nature can relax us, educate us, and help reduce anxiety and depression. “We know there are countless benefits to connecting with nature – it makes us feel better, physically and mentally.”

Some 36 NHS staff in Sussex have done the course since 2023. It offers an ITC level 3 qualification, providing students with the necessary skills to work with individuals and groups of all ages.

The 2024 cohort of 16 health service staff recently met at Laughton Greenwood to share personal experiences of what they learned in the sessions. The group also heard from professionals with long experience in using nature to aide healthcare.

A senior nurse from Sussex who took part in the training yesterday said:

“My experience doing this course has really transformed my thinking regarding nature-based practice. I have managed to apply parts of what I learnt within my work environment and have full backing from colleagues regarding trying to utilise what I learnt. “I never realised the true impact outdoors can have on an individual and team level and hope to see it being prescribed in the future as a treatment for certain health problems.”

The course, which carries a formal training accreditation, is suited to professionals who support children, young people and adults.

Marina Robb, director and founder of Circle of Life Rediscovery, yesterday said:

“To be able to sustainably bring the benefits of nature-based practice into the NHS and provide access to nature for physical and mental health, training NHS staff is a sensible way forward for teams and their service-users.”

This year’s sessions are underway, with bookings open for the 2026 courses, taking place at Laughton from late June: https://circleofliferediscovery.com/certificate-in-nature-based-practice/.

This nature-based training for NHS staff coincides with a wide-ranging survey into how exposure to natural spaces positively affects people’s health, behaviour and attitude to the environment over an extended period of time.

The three-year study will involve a sample of approximately 18,000 adults across the country, in a partnership between Natural England, the University of Exeter and the Natural Environment Research Council, and developed by organisations from a range of sectors.

