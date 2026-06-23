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Nature and the tech sector: understanding risk and opportunity
It is well established that protecting and restoring nature brings incalculable, compounding benefits to both natural ecosystems and society. At a high level, restoration underpins mitigation and adaptation to climate change, as well as the global economy; locally, it can improve community health and wellbeing.
However, it is only recently that the strong links between business and nature have been fully explored. While certain sectors, such as food and agriculture, are evidently nature-exposed, for others – including the tech sector – the links are more opaque. The recent IPBES Business and Biodiversity assessment address this head-on, laying out that all businesses depend on and impact biodiversity; more than that, they can also be agents of positive change.
At techUK, our Tech Nature and Biodiversity working group exists to firstly increase awareness and understanding of the nature and biodiversity crisis within the tech sector, and secondly to support the growth of the ‘nature tech’ ecosystem. In following with this mission, we have launched a new initiative to help companies begin or scale their nature journey, with the goal of mobilising £5.6m – 0.1% of the UK’s annual funding gap – for nature and biodiversity. This National Nature Fund is UK-wide and meticulously vetted, and aims to lower the bar to entry for companies of all sizes and maturity to be part of the solution.
The context: why nature?
Within the context of climate change, with the risk of flooding and heat predicted to increase, “ecosystem services” – the direct and indirect contributions ecosystems provide to human well-being and quality of life – take on an even greater importance. UK peatland, woodland and kelp forests provide carbon storage, flood risk reduction, and habitat for threatened species, while green spaces in cities have been shown to reduce temperatures by 5C during heatwave.
In measurable economic terms, the UK’s natural environment is valued at over £1.5tn, generating tens of billions of pounds of value each year – value only increased by investment in restoration. For example, the recent case of beaver reintroductions have led directly to a notable increase in biodiversity (making the whole ecosystem more resilient to shocks) as well as a natural reduction in flood risk for the local population, saving government and individuals thousands of pounds in mitigation efforts.
Globally, the need to protect and restore nature is even more acute. More than half the world’s total GDP ($44 trillion) is moderately or highly dependent on nature; nature loss is one of the top four global risks over the next decade. The UK government’s own assessment stated plainly that “global ecosystem degradation and collapse threaten UK national security and prosperity” via everything from food security to global weather stability.
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Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nature-and-the-tech-sector-understanding-risk-and-opportunity.html
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