Nature and wildfire recovery

More than £1 million to restore damaged habitats.

Nature recovery projects, including work to restore areas of the Cairngorms damaged by this summer's wildfires, will receive more than £1 million in Scottish Government funding.

The package will support habitat, species and river restoration, control of invasive non-native species and deer management across Scotland.

This includes £150,100 for recovery and nature restoration work following the Abernethy wildfire in the Cairngorms, to restore damaged habitats, help wildlife recover and reduce the risk of future wildfires.

Further funding will be provided to a range of other projects, including:

river restoration,

support for species restoration, including native oyster restoration at various sites and habitat restoration on Islay for chough – rare members of the crow family,

habitat restoration in four National Nature Reserves,

additional support for deer management

The funding announcement was made by Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin during her address at the 9th Summit for Subnational Governments and Cities at COP17 in Armenia.

Ms Martin recently said:

"Nature underpins our health, wellbeing, economy and way of life, which is why restoring and protecting it is so important. This funding will support practical action, from improving habitats and rivers to tackling invasive species and supporting sustainable land management. It will also help recovery efforts in the Cairngorms following one of the most significant wildfire events in recent years, strengthening the resilience of these landscapes for the future. “Being here in Armenia alongside subnational governments and cities from around the world is a reminder that nature recovery is a shared global challenge. Scotland is committed to turning its ambitions for nature and climate into action, both at home and on the international stage, and this investment will help deliver real benefits for our environment, wildlife and communities."

Grant Moir, Chief Executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority recently said:

"The wildfire in Glenmore and Abernethy was devastating for nature and wildlife in the area, for neighbouring communities, and all of us who love this place. The funding announced today by Ms Martin is a very welcome boost that will help us to kickstart nature recovery in the area. This includes funding work to restore damaged habitats, help wildlife recover and reduce the risk of future wildfires by exploring nature-based solutions. "From replacing wildlife monitoring cameras that were damaged in the blaze to restoring a section of the Duack burn that was impacted by the emergency firebreaks, this funding will allow us to step up our work with our partners and enable swift action where it's most needed."

Stuart MacQuarrie, NatureScot Director of Nature and Climate Change, recently said:

“This vital funding supports more people across Scotland to take action for nature. From helping to manage land for chough on Islay to supporting the restoration of native oysters and creating meadows for wildlife in our towns and cities, these local efforts combine to create a national drive to save nature. “And by working to restore biodiverse habitats, manage deer sustainably and tackle the invasive species that threaten our native animal and plant life, we can look forward with hope, to a future where Scotland’s nature is healthy and thriving.”

Background

The funding forms part of the £23 million nature restoration budget for 2026-27. The majority of this budget was allocated to delivery partners and local authorities at the Autumn Budget Revision in August to fund agreed priorities, including the Nature Restoration Fund, nature networks and the Climate Forests programme. The funding will be distributed by public body recipients to organisations and local contractors to deliver the work.

The projects funded, delivered by Cairngorms National Park Authority and NatureScot, are:

Cairngorms National Park Authority:

wildfire recovery and nature restoration work following the Abernethy wildfire (£150,100: £128,100 capital, £22,000 resource)

Edendon river restoration project (£150,000 capital)

NatureScot:

native oyster restoration and chough habitat restoration on Islay (£125,000: £115,000 capital, £10,000 resource)

deer management support, including the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society low ground venison supply chain project and the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park deer incentive scheme (£150,000 resource)

priority habitat restoration work in four National Nature Reserves (£145,000 resource), supporting peatland restoration, coastal habitats and improved deer management

invasive non-native species projects (£138,000 resource), supporting control work, training and monitoring to help detect and respond to outbreaks before they become established

Species Rich Grasslands Funding to support the creation of urban meadows (£240,000 capital)

restoration work at Polmaddy Burn (Kirkudbrightshire), Selcoth Burn (Galloway) and Findhorn river (Forres) - (£248,918.00 capital) which include improvements to river flow, habitat restoration, floodwater storage, woodland restoration and deer management

The total value of the package is £1,347,018