Nature boost: Government launches first action plan on pesticides in a decade

The UK Pesticides National Action Plan sets out how the Government will work collaboratively with farmers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment

It will support our farmers, growers, and other land managers to manage pests sustainably, safeguarding crops and boosting productivity

The NAP, which follows the ban on neonic pesticides in England, includes a domestic target to reduce potential environmental harm from pesticides

Environmental risk from pesticides is to be reduced by 10% over the next five years under a new plan set out by all four UK Governments today (Friday 21 March).

A new UK National Action Plan on Pesticides sets out a future of more sustainable pesticide use, which protects the environment and human health, and boosts food production for the long-term.

The Plan sets out how all four UK governments will support farmers, growers, and other land managers to voluntarily increase their use of nature friendly farming techniques and embrace alternative measures to reduce the potential harm from pesticides by 10% by 2030, while controlling pests and pesticide resistance effectively.

Pesticide resistance, climate change, and invasive species pose significant challenges to our food security.

Embracing a future with a nature friendly approach to pest management means a better deal for our food producers. Sustainable pesticide use supports healthier ecosystems where vital pollinators, such as bees, are allowed to flourish – boosting crop health and food production for the long-term.

This comes as part of the UK Government’s wider Plan for Change, which is clear food security is national security and is why we are supporting farmers to spend less on pesticides in the future while boosting productivity.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:

“The Government is restoring our natural world as part of our commitment to protect the environment while supporting productivity and economic growth.

“That is why we have banned bee killing pesticides in England and today we’re going further to support farmers and growers to adopt sustainable practices.”

Wales’ Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“We are determined to protect nature by reducing the risks from pesticides. This new plan encourages changes across all sectors of society so that we can achieve this, together.

“In Wales, we’ll also take direct action through our Sustainable Farming Scheme and by working with parks, gardens and home gardeners to help us stop and reverse nature loss.”

Scottish Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:

“Our goal is to minimise the risks and impact of pesticides to human health and the environment, while ensuring that our land managers have effective tools to manage pests and pesticide resistance. This includes targeting use of conventional chemical pesticides to when environmentally and economically justified, ensuring users have the knowledge and support needed to adopt a range of sustainable crop protection practices, and improving and supporting compliance with regulations to ensure pesticides are used safely.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister for Northern Ireland, Andrew Muir said:

“I welcome the role that my department has played in the development of the new UK NAP alongside Defra, the Scottish Government and Welsh Government. My Department will continue to work closely with colleagues across government, as we collectively work towards meeting our domestic reduction target for pesticides in the UK.”

This NAP will support voluntary moves by farmers towards more sustainable pest management, which can benefit farm businesses, as well as the environment. By using nature-based solutions and alternative techniques, farmers can better safeguard crops for the long-term, helping to cut down expenditure on pesticides, and contributing towards greater productivity.

The core goals of the National Action Plan are to:

Set clear targets and measures to monitor the use of pesticides

The NAP introduces a UK-wide domestic reduction target for pesticides, focused on achieving a 10% reduction in potential environmental harm by 2030 rather than a simple volume reduction target. Progress towards this target will be monitored using a Pesticide Load Indicator which measures the impacts of pesticides across 20 indicators.

Encourage uptake of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

IPM involves using a range of techniques or methods to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, while managing pests effectively. This could mean using nature-based solutions to create habitats for natural predators of pests and rotating crops to break pest, weed and disease cycle, or using innovative techniques – like using biopesticides or new precision application technologies.

Strengthen compliance and promote good practice

The NAP also outlines how we will ensure regulations are followed by targeting enforcement efforts where they are needed most, through training, guidance and enhanced inspections and enforcement.

The UK is a world leader in agri-food Research & Development. The actions in the NAP will build on this strong foundation and support continued growth in the sector, including by supporting manufacturers to bring more biopesticides to market and reducing barriers to innovation and precision application technology, such as drones.

Through the Farming Innovation Programme, Defra has already committed £150 million for industry-led research and development in agriculture and horticulture, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to drive innovation that will transform the productivity, profitability, and sustainability of farming.

The publication of the NAP follows wider Government action on pesticides. Ministers have committed to taking decisive action to protect bees and other pollinators by ending the use of three bee killing neonicotinoids — clothianidin, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam – in England. The launch of the NAP presents another step in protecting our pollinators and promoting food security for the future.

The NAP builds upon existing resources designed to support farmers in implementing IPM.

The UK government is funding a wide range of innovative projects into sustainable pest management, including AI-enabled pest management tools.

We have also published an IPM guidance page which provides clear and practical information about IPM tools to support planning and decision making.

The NAP has been published by Defra and the devolved governments. The full UK Pesticides National Action Plan can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-pesticides-national-action-plan-2025