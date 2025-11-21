Nature Conservation Advice from NatureScot and JNCC: Demersal Fisheries Management Plans

Nature conservation advice to support the development of UK Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs).

Executive Summary

This advice forms part of a commission from the Marine Directorate (MD) to NatureScot and JNCC to provide nature conservation advice to support the development of UK Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs). The advice provides information on the risks arising from the Scottish fisheries contained within the Atlantic Cod FMP, the Atlantic Haddock FMP, the Northern Shelf Cod FMP, the North Sea Whiting FMP, the North Sea and West Coast of Scotland Haddock FMP, the North Sea and West Coast of Scotland Megrim FMP, the North Sea and West Coast of Scotland Monk/Angler FMP, the North Sea and West Coast of Scotland Saithe FMP, the Northern Shelf Hake FMP, the Northern Shelf Ling FMP, and the West Coast of Scotland Whiting FMP, hereafter referred to as the Demersal FMPs, to:

The designated features of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in Scottish waters

Priority Marine Features (PMFs)

UK Marine Strategy (UK MS) descriptors

This advice sets out our approach and a brief assessment of risks to MPA features, PMFs and UK MS descriptors in Scottish waters from the fisheries covered in the demersal FMPs. Although the underlying impact pathways are similar (e.g. bycatch is a risk in all three assessments), there are also important differences. The UK MS and PMFs list cover a much broader range of species than those protected by MPA designations, especially for cetaceans and fish. Also, the underlying objectives are different for each and therefore there may be subtle but important differences to the assessment of risk and precaution. Therefore, our advice is presented separately for MPA features, PMFs and UK MS descriptors.

This initial advice has scoped in otter trawls, pair trawls, beam trawls, and demersal seines - collectively referred to as demersal trawls and seines - as well as static nets targeting monk/anglerfish and longlines targeting hake, identifying them as the most relevant gear types for consideration. More specific information on gear types, location and fishing effort would improve the ability to assess environmental risks associated with each FMP and may alter some of the risk-ratings presented. However, the primary aim of this advice is to provide a pragmatic steer on where the greatest concerns lie for interactions between the relevant fishing gear types, the designated features of MPAs, PMFs, and UK MS descriptors.

