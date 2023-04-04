HM Treasury
NatWest on track to return to private ownership as successful trading plan extended
Government extends successful NatWest Group trading plan for a further two years to support the intention to exit its shareholding by 2025-26.
- This represents continued progress in meeting the government’s aim to return its shareholding in NatWest Group to private ownership
- Since the trading plan was established in August 2021, over £3.7 billion in proceeds have been raised
NatWest is on track to return to private ownership as the government yesterday (03 April 2023) announced a two-year extension to its trading plan for NatWest Group (formerly the Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc).
A trading plan involves selling shares in the market through an appointed broker over the duration of the plan. Yesterday’s extension, ensuring the plan will be in place until August 2025, indicates the government’s commitment to returning NatWest Group to full private ownership.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith, yesterday said:
We are determined to return NatWest to full private ownership.
Today’s extension marks another significant milestone in delivering this – ensuring we achieve best value for the taxpayer as we sell down the shareholding.
The government’s NatWest Group shareholding currently stands at around 42%, down from around 84% at its peak. The government will only dispose of its NatWest Group shareholding when it represents value for money to do so and market conditions allow.
HMT and UK Government Investments continue to keep other disposal options under active consideration for future sales. Extending the trading plan does not preclude government from using other options to execute future transactions that achieve value for money for taxpayers, including directed buybacks and/or accelerated bookbuilds.
