Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Navigating the Workplace with Dyslexia
We yesterday shared a guest blog from a member of the Children’s Commissioner’s office discussing her experience of dyslexia in the workplace:
Ever felt like your unique way of looking at things sets you apart? That’s because it does! Having dyslexia might present its challenges, but those challenges don’t define your abilities. Let me share my own experience with you and give some advice on how to thrive in the workplace.
As someone who is care experienced and diagnosed with dyslexia, I was worried about the barriers it may cause however with the correct support and advice I was able to land my dream job now working at the Children’s Commissioner’s office as a Policy Advisor working to help support children and young people across the UK.
First things first, dyslexia is a neurological condition that affects reading, writing, and spelling. But it doesn’t mean you’re any less smart! In fact, 6.3 million people (around 10% of the UK population) have dyslexia. Many people with dyslexia are super creative and amazing problem solvers.
I found out about my dyslexia when I was 17, and trust me, navigating college and university wasn’t always a walk in the park. But with the support of my teachers, I learned some cool tricks and tips. Now, in the workplace, it’s important to speak up. Tell your manager about your dyslexia and how it might affect your work. You’d be surprised how understanding and helpful they can be. I talked to a specialist who totally got my challenges, and my workplace made adjustments to help me out.
My role often includes reading a lot of reports, doing research, and writing up policy recommendations all things I thought would be challenging with dyslexia. However, I have great technology to make writing and processing information easier, plus some extra time for deadlines. And if I need a quiet space to work, that’s totally okay too, sitting on my own helps me concentrate better when I’m doing lots of reading. Your employers are there to help you shine, just like everyone else. They have a legal responsibility to make the reasonable adjustments that will let you carry out your roles.
Remember, dyslexia does not limit your potential. With the right support and a positive mindset, you can conquer any challenge. Embrace the cool tools out there, ask for help when you need it, and keep learning. Your unique perspective is a superpower that can make a real difference. You got this!
The British Dyslexia Association have compiled useful resources and advice on navigating the workplace with dyslexia – find out more here.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/navigating-the-workplace-with-dyslexia/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Commissioner responds to IOPC investigation into Child Q15/09/2023 15:05:00
As Children’s Commissioner, it is my responsibility to make sure children’s voices are heard and their rights protected. On that basis, I welcome the conclusion of the IOPC’s investigation.
The Children’s Commissioner launches ‘The Big Ambition’14/09/2023 12:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner launches ‘The Big Ambition’.
Children’s Social Care Reform11/09/2023 15:20:00
Keeping children safe is the most important thing any society can do, and my responsibility towards children in care and those with a social worker is the one I hold most dear.
Spotlight on: Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children missing from education06/09/2023 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have witnessed the lack of support for migrant children arriving in England.
Statement from the Commissioner05/09/2023 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, children’s safety is of course paramount. On that basis, it is right that everything is done to make sure schools are safe places for children to learn and play.
Back to School04/09/2023 15:38:00
Good morning, everyone! Today is a very important day, it’s the first day of a brand-new academic year. I want to take this chance to welcome back every child across the country who is going back to school this week.
Spotlight on: children with SEND & Mental Health missing from education04/09/2023 12:20:00
The latest attendance marks a worrying pattern – school absences are getting worse rather than better and children’s engagement with school has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Spotlight on: looked after children missing from education31/08/2023 11:20:00
Since starting as Children’s Commissioner, I have made it my mission to find England’s missing children and to put together a plan to get them back to school.