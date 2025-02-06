Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Naz Shah MP: Man sentenced for leaving grossly offensive voice message
A man who left an abusive voice message for MP Naz Shah was yesterday been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to a public communications offence at Taunton Magistrates’ Court. He also received a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting Ms Shah or attending her constituency office.
In the voicemail he left in November 2023, Thomas Mearing, 26, accused Ms Shah of supporting Hamas and made other derogatory comments about her. The incident happened shortly after the attack inside Israel on 7 October.
He phoned her Bradford West constituency office at the weekend, so the call went straight to voicemail but was picked up by a member of her staff the following Monday. She reported it to West Yorkshire Police who traced it back to Mearing who lived in Yeovil, Somerset.
In police interview, Mearing accepted that he left the voicemail but insisted it was not intended to cause alarm or distress but eventually pleaded guilty to sending an offensive communication to the MP.
Alex Herowych, South West Senior District Crown Prosecutor said:
“Mearing’s voicemail message was highly offensive and insulting to Ms Shah, and his comments have no place in a civilised society.
“There is a world of a difference between robust criticism – which elected representatives should expect – and hateful abuse, which neither Ms Shah nor her constituency staff should be subjected to.
“Members of Parliament are rightly protected by the same laws as everyone else, and would-be abusers should know they cannot send such vitriolic messages without repercussions.”
Notes to editors
Thomas Mearing (dob 28/4/1998) pleaded guilty on 26 June 2024 at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court to one count of sending an electronic communication namely, a voicemail message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The incident occurred on Sunday 19 November 2023.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-west/news/naz-shah-mp-man-sentenced-leaving-grossly-offensive-voice-message
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed 20 years for sexually abusing child in West Yorkshire06/02/2025 10:25:00
A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a child more than 30 years ago.
15-year-old charged with murder of Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield school05/02/2025 16:10:00
Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.
Construction industry people jailed for £22 million fraud against the taxpayers05/02/2025 15:10:00
Seven construction company connected insiders yesterday (4 February 2025) been sentenced for their key role in a £22 million fraud against the taxpayer.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed05/02/2025 10:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was recently (03 January 2025) jailed for three years and eight months.
Teenage girl convicted of three attempted murders04/02/2025 16:20:00
A 14-year-old girl who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman was yesterday convicted of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court.
Fraudster who defrauded Covid ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme jailed04/02/2025 12:20:00
An accountant who helped himself to £27,000 from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme as part of a bigger Covid loans fraud was yesterday jailed for three years and eight months.
CPS updates deaths in custody legal guidance31/01/2025 16:20:00
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: "Criminal prosecutions brought against police officers for actions taken in the course of their duties are extremely rare and these decisions are only made after careful consideration of all the relevant evidence and circumstances.
Former US government advisor who arranged to rape a child is jailed30/01/2025 10:10:00
A former advisor to the US government who flew to the UK to rape whom he believed to be a nine-year-old child has been convicted and jailed for 11-and-a-half years.