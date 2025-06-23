Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
NB8++ joint statement on the shadow fleet
Statement given recently (20 June 2025) from the Nordic-Baltic 8++ on joint action to further counter Russia's shadow fleet.
We, the Foreign Ministers and government representatives of Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have met today to address the challenge posed by the Russian shadow fleet. We call for further joint and coordinated action to effectively address Russian attempts to circumvent international sanctions.
Russia’s destabilising actions have strengthened our resolve to protect maritime security, safety, the marine environment and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law. We are particularly concerned about stateless vessels and falsely flagged vessels. Stateless vessels, including those falsely claiming to fly a flag, do not have a responsible flag state and are not entitled to rights under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation. If vessels fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, we will take appropriate action within international law.
Today, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a joint and coordinated approach by our national authorities to address Russia’s shadow fleet. We intend to compile a common set of guidelines in line with international law to promote responsible behaviour at sea, strengthen compliance with international law, and ensure transparency across maritime operations.
We recall that the risks posed by the shadow fleet, including potential environmental damage as well as risks to maritime safety and security, the integrity of international seaborne trade, critical undersea infrastructure and respect for international maritime rules and standards, extend far beyond the Baltic and North Seas and could have global impact. We call on others to join our efforts.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nb8-joint-statement-on-the-shadow-fleet
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK invites British nationals to complete booking portal for government-organised flight out of Israel and OPTs23/06/2025 16:20:00
The Foreign Office is inviting vulnerable British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) to register their interest in a flight to help them depart.
E3 + EU Foreign Ministers' statement: 20 June 202523/06/2025 14:10:00
Joint statement given recently (20 June 2025) by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, the UK and the High Representative of the EU on escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
A diplomatic solution is in the interests of all concerned. Even now, it is not out of reach.: UK statement at the UN Security Council23/06/2025 11:20:00
Statement given recently (20 June 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the emergency UN Security Council meeting on Iran.
International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: Joint Statement to the OSCE20/06/2025 14:10:00
Acting Ambassador Deirdre Brown yesterday delivered a joint statement marking the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.
Conflict sets back development gains for decades: UK statement at the UN Security Council20/06/2025 13:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council debate on poverty, under-development and conflict.
UK turns the screw on Putin as allies unite behind Ukraine19/06/2025 14:10:00
The Prime Minister has ramped up economic pressure on Russia with a raft of new sanctions.
UN Human Rights Council 59: Sri Lanka Core Group statement for the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Annual Report17/06/2025 16:25:00
Sri Lanka Core Group statement for the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Annual Report. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on his Annual Report17/06/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on his Annual Report. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement on the Fact-Finding Mission on the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo17/06/2025 12:10:00
Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the Oral Update of the FFM on the eastern DRC. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.