NBA to invest in UK grassroots basketball
The decision follows talks between the NBA Commissioner and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July.
Our chief executive has welcomed a £5 million investment into grassroots basketball in the UK from the NBA.
This commitment from America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) is aimed at grassroots development and fan engagement programmes through to 2028, and expands on their existing programming that reaches more than 50,000 young people across the UK annually.
The £5m will be added to a £5m allocation from the UK Government out of their already-announced £400m investment over the next four years into community sports facilities.
News of the NBA’s investment was announced today as part of the US State Visit and points to a bright future for the sport in the country, according to our chief executive Simon Hayes.
“We welcome this exciting investment into basketball in England,” he said.
“The support of an organisation with the power and prestige of the NBA will have a huge influence and this funding will help more people enjoy the benefits of playing the sport.
“Basketball is already one of the country’s most popular team sports, thriving in inner city areas where facilities are often limited, and we’ve seen strong growth in young people playing since the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
“Yesterday’s announcement will build on this progress, and we look forward to working with the Government to ensure this funding has the biggest possible impact.”
The investment comes as a result of talks between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in July.
The government’s £5m investment comes in the first year of the Community Sport Facilities Programme and includes basketball and basketball-led multi-sport facilities.
