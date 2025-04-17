National Crime Agency
NCA and BPOL target Channel small boat suppliers
The National Crime Agency are working with the German Bundespolizei (BPOL) to warn maritime equipment suppliers in Germany to take extra precautions to stop equipment ending up in the hands of cross-Channel people smugglers.
It follows a joint investigation which saw a boat and engine sourced by a firm in Lower Saxony seized by BPOL as it was being transported towards the Dutch border on 9 April.
NCA investigators, who were working with German partners, believe its eventual destination would have been people smugglers on the northern French coast.
The marine company was previously identified as having supplied numerous inflatable boats and engines which had been used during life-threatening crossings of the English Channel by irregular migrants.
As a result, the supplier was visited by German law enforcement and the NCA on 16 April, to warn them about the threat this posed and of future consequences if they continued to do so.
The operation was part of an ongoing drive by UK and German law enforcement to target organised crime supply routes and prevent dangerous boats being put in the water. Across Europe the NCA has worked with partners to seize more than 600 boats and engines in the last 18 months.
NCA Regional Head of Investigation Jacque Beer NCA said: “Last year at least 78 people died attempting to cross the English Channel in small boats. Organised crime groups involved in people smuggling do not care about the safety or welfare of those they transport, viewing migrants as a commodity to be exploited.
“There is no safe way to cross the English Channel – the world’s busiest shipping lane – by small boat. Every time a boat goes in the water, the lives of those on board are in peril.
“The marine industry is at risk of abuse from people smugglers attempting to source equipment, including boats and engines, to commit these crimes and put lives at risk. We encourage vigilance, people should follow their gut feeling and report any suspicious behaviour to law enforcement.
“Those who knowingly supply this equipment should know we are targeting them and there will be consequences.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-and-bpol-target-channel-small-boat-suppliers
