NCA and European partners seize dangerous lifejackets destined for people smugglers
National Crime Agency officers have worked with law enforcement partners across Europe to seize around 600 dangerous lifejackets that were destined for use by organised crime groups smuggling migrants across the English Channel in small boats
The jackets do not meet UK or European safety standards and would not have worked in deep water.
They were in a lorry that was intercepted by the Dutch Royal Marechaussee (KMar) in the city of Zwolle on Monday 9 September.
The 23-year-old lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of offences relating to people smuggling and is now being investigated by the Dutch authorities.
The consignment was identified by the NCA, who suspected it had been purchased for use by criminal networks organising Channel boat crossings. The load was initially shipped into Italy before being transported to the Netherlands.
NCA investigators worked with European partners, including the Dutch and the Italian Guardia di Finanza, to have the consignment seized.
The operation was also assisted by Border Force in the UK.NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we are looking to disrupt the criminal gangs engaged in that in any way we can – that includes targeting their supplies of dangerous maritime equipment.
“The seizure was the direct result of NCA working closely with European partners to stop and seize this consignment.
“There is no doubt that this unsuitable equipment had been acquired by criminal networks who intended to use it for small boat crossings.
“These life jackets do not conform with any kind of safety standard, would not have provided protection in the sea, and they would only have been used to dupe those paying for crossings into thinking they were safe when they were not.
“Some of them were in children’s sizes, again showing the callous nature of those involved. Tragically, we have seen only recently how they don’t care about risking the lives of those they transport.”
The NCA is currently leading around 70 investigations into the highest tier organised crime groups involved in people smuggling.
