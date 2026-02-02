NCA and NatWest launch campaign to protect against Invoice Fraud in business

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and NatWest Group have launched a joint campaign aimed at accounts payable professionals and finance personnel that highlights the risks of Invoice Fraud, a crime that costs businesses millions each year.

Invoice Fraud is one of the most common and costly forms of financial crime affecting individuals, families and businesses.

Invoice Fraud happens when criminals deceive individuals and businesses into paying fake invoices or diverting a genuine payment into accounts controlled by fraudsters. Fraudsters can impersonate suppliers, intercept emails or send convincing invoices to generate immediate payments into their own accounts. The aim is to manipulate victims into transferring funds to the fraudsters instead of their legitimate destination.

Figures released by Action Fraud reveal that in September 2025 alone, Invoice Fraud victims lost a total of £3,908,086 from 83 Report Fraud cases, averaging more than £47,000 per case. Invoice Fraud accounted for 85% of all Payment Diversion Fraud losses in September 2025*.

This campaign provides individuals and businesses with practical guidance on identifying and preventing this fraud including:

- CHECK for any changes to invoice details, bank details or if you are being pressed for an urgent payment.

- VERIFY by calling the genuine supplier on a previously used phone number before you transfer money, as emails can be intercepted or diverted.

- NEVER transfer money until you are satisfied the details are correct.

The NCA and NatWest have an info sheet on Invoice Fraud which can be found here, accompanied by a social media campaign on the NCA and NECC LinkedIn accounts. The activity is co-branded with the Home Office's national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director Fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, said: "Invoice fraud is one of the highest harm types of fraud experienced by victims and it has a huge impact on those who become a victim. Businesses can be destroyed by a loss of cashflow from a fraudulent payment, families and livelihoods are at serious risk of collapse if fraudsters are successful.

"By providing the correct information to those in a position to thwart the fraudsters' efforts, we can stop the worst examples of Invoice Fraud in their tracks. That is why the NCA is actively targeting and disrupting the criminal networks behind Invoice Fraud through investigations and intelligence sharing with international partners. However, prevention remains equally as important as disruptions.

"This campaign is a vital part of our strategy – by raising awareness and strengthening defences within the finance sector, we can significantly reduce opportunities for criminals to succeed. Accounts Payable personnel are the gatekeepers, protecting both their businesses and their clients from becoming victims."

Avani Patel, Head of Commercial & Institutional Fraud, NatWest Group said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the NCA on this incredibly important campaign. Invoice fraud represents a serious and growing threat to both our business and corporate customers.

"Criminals are undertaking increasingly sophisticated methods to commit fraud, often targeting the Accounts Payable and Finance departments of small sole‑traders and multi‑national corporations.

"This joint campaign with the NCA will equip businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves against devastating invoice fraud attacks. We are urging all businesses to adopt a 'Check, Verify, Never' mindset - checking for any changes to payment details, independently verifying those changes with trusted contacts, and never transferring money until fully satisfied."