NCA and partners target OCG smuggling people into the UK in ships

The National Crime Agency has worked with partners to target and successfully disrupt an organised crime group suspected of using shipping to smuggle people into the UK illegally.

The Albanian-based group investigated by the NCA over a period of around a year utilised ships visiting smaller ports around the UK coast from near Europe.

The NCA worked with partners including Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and Humberside Police to increase checks on vessels as they arrived.

The first such operation took place in August 2023, when five Albanian nationals were arrested for immigration offences by Humberside Police officers, who were working with the NCA, at Goole port.

NCA investigators continued to gather intelligence around the OCG, leading to another operation at Goole on 19 June 2024, targeting the same cargo vessel.

This time three people were arrested by Immigration Enforcement officers, including an Egyptian national (aged 35) who was the ship's captain, and the Albanian first mate (40). Both were detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and later bailed pending further enquiries.

All crew members on the boat were issued with notices refusing them entry to the UK.

An additional Albanian national (31) who was on board but wasn't a member of crew was arrested for immigration offences and detained pending removal from the UK.

The NCA then continued to work with partners to focus on similar vessels operated by the same companies suspected of being under control of the OCG, boarding five of them as they arrived into Goole over the following weeks, carrying out additional checks.

NCA senior investigating officer Carl Barrass said: "We assess that this investigation has successfully disrupted the activities of an organised crime group who were attempting to fly under the radar of law enforcement.

"By using smaller ports around the UK coastline they thought they could avoid border checks, but we have cut off that particular method for them.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to use the full range of methods at our disposal to disrupt and dismantle people smuggling networks, preventing harm to those they exploit for profit."

The NCA currently has more than 70 investigations ongoing into individuals in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking.

We target and disrupt organised crime groups at every step of the route, in source countries, in transit countries, near the UK border in France and Belgium, and those operating inside the UK itself.

We also use the full suite of powers at our disposal to disrupt OCGs, pursuing other methods when a criminal justice route is not possible, disrupting their business models.

Home Office Director General of Immigration Enforcement Bas Javid said: "We are relentlessly pursuing the criminal gangs who exploit our borders and endanger vulnerable lives for their own gain. I am incredibly proud of my team and the Home Office for their pivotal role in this vital operation.

"This action underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling smuggling networks and safeguarding our borders."