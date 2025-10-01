NCA and The Law Society launch campaign to protect against Payment Diversion Fraud in property sales

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and The Law Society yesterday launched a joint campaign aimed at solicitors & conveyancers.

It highlights the risks of payment diversion fraud in property transactions, a crime that costs the public millions every year. The activity is delivered with the Home Office's national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Payment diversion fraud during property sales involves criminals intercepting and redirecting legitimate property purchase funds by impersonating solicitors, estate agents or buyers through fraudulent contact. The aim is to manipulate victims into transferring house deposit funds and/or the balance of purchase monies to the fraudsters instead of their legitimate destination.

Figures released by Action Fraud reveal that from April 2024 to March 2025, there were 143 reports of this type of payment diversion fraud, with victims losing an average of £82,000. Of these victims, 32% were aged 40-49, and 27% were 30-39, making the average age of victims significantly lower than for many frauds.

This campaign provides solicitors and conveyancers with practical guidance on identifying and preventing this fraud including:

CHECK by calling before you transfer your money, as emails can be intercepted or diverted

TEST the account is genuine by sending a small sum to the account details provided and ensure it has been received correctly

NEVER transfer money until you are satisfied the details are correct

The NCA and The Law Society have an info sheet on payment diversion fraud which can be found pdfhere (271 KB) , accompanied by a social media campaign on the NCA and The Law Society LinkedIn, X and Facebook accounts.

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director Fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, said:

"Payment diversion fraud is one of the highest harm types of fraud experienced by victims, and when it manifests during a property purchase transaction, it has a huge impact on those who fall victim. Average losses when this happens during a property sale are more than £80,000 - that is a life changing sum to lose for most people – but it also does enormous harm to the trust and faith that people place in the legal and financial systems that they rely on. That is why the NCA is actively targeting and disrupting the criminal networks behind payment diversion fraud through investigations and intelligence sharing with international partners. However, prevention remains equally as important as disruptions.

"This campaign with The Law Society represents a vital part of our strategy – by raising awareness and strengthening defences within the law sector, we can significantly reduce opportunities for criminals to succeed. Solicitors and conveyancers are the first line of defence in protecting both themselves and their clients from becoming victims."

Richard Atkinson, president of The Law Society of England and Wales, said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with the NCA on this incredibly important campaign.

Payment diversion fraud represents a serious and growing threat to both our members and their clients. Criminals are undertaking increasingly sophisticated methods to commit fraud, often targeting the crucial moments in property transactions when large sums are being transferred.

This joint campaign with the NCA will equip solicitors and conveyancers with the knowledge and tools they need to protect both themselves and their clients from these devastating crimes."