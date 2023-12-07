National Crime Agency
NCA appeals for whereabouts of men wanted in 420 kilo heroin importation
National Crime Agency investigators have launched an appeal to track down two men wanted as part of a class A drugs investigation.
Shamut Khan, 54, and Matiullah Zamankhel, 21, both from the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham, are wanted by NCA officers after failing to answer bail on 23 November.
Officers want to speak to the men in connection with an investigation into the importation of heroin which has already led to a total of 420 kilos of the drug being seized.
Shamut Khan (Left) and Matiullah Zamankhel (Right)
NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said:
“We are appealing to the public who may know the whereabouts or movements of Khan and Zamankhel, or have any information that will help us to find them.
“These men are known to have associations and links to the Alum Rock and Shaw Hill Road areas of Birmingham, but they may be further afield.
“Khan and Zamankhel will know they are wanted by the NCA and this must be a stressful experience. If they are reading this, I would urge them to make contact with us. We won’t rest until we have tracked them down.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Khan and Zamankhel should contact the National Crime Agency immediately on 0370 496 7622 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Derek Evans added: “If members of the public do see Khan or Zamankhel, we ask them to contact us straight away.
“We know these men come from a close knit community and we would like to remind anyone helping them, or frustrating our attempts to locate them, could also find themselves being arrested.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-appeals-for-whereabouts-of-men-wanted-in-420-kilo-heroin-importation
