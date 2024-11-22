National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA arrest man in Wolverhampton as part of operation to take down Europe-wide people smuggling gang
The National Crime Agency has participated in a major international operation targeting a Syrian organised crime group considered one of Europe's most significant people smuggling networks
The German-led investigation against the group, supported by the NCA and co-ordinated through Europol and Eurojust, has so-far seen at least 20 people arrested in a series of raids across the continent on Wednesday 20 November.
Law enforcement in Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Serbia joined the NCA and German police in taking action.
Those detained are alleged to be responsible for the smuggling of at least 750 Syrian migrants into the UK and Germany, charging each one between 4,500 and 12,000 euros.
Once in Europe, migrants would be moved through the Balkans and then into Eastern Europe, before being taken to Germany. In some cases around a hundred people would be moved at a time. Those continuing to the UK would be transported through the Netherlands, and onwards in boats or HGVs.
Wider members of the criminal network are thought to have been active in around 20 different countries since 2021.
Among those arrested as part of the operation was Iraqi national Hussam Al Ramli, 35, who was apprehended by NCA investigators at his home in Bilston, Wolverhampton.
He is alleged to have arranged for migrants to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland on behalf of the crime group, then arranging their onward journeys to the Poland-Germany border. He's also accused of advertising the service on the internet.
Polish Border Guard officers accompanied the NCA to the arrest in Wolverhampton, and Al Ramli now faces being sent to Poland where he is wanted for people smuggling offences. He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates' where extradition proceedings will commence.
Other raids saw alleged members of the criminal network arrested in Germany (four arrests), Austria (six), Serbia (six), and Bosnia & Herzegovina (three). Searches were also undertaken in the Netherlands. Vehicles, cash, and electronic equipment, including phones and computers, were seized.
NCA Director of Investigations John Denley said: "This was a major operation targeting a dangerous and harmful international people smuggling network operating in multiple countries, and impacting on the UK.
"This arrest, done alongside our Polish colleagues, means this individual will now face justice in Poland.
"Along with partners we have targeted a significant people smuggling gang, operating in the UK and across Europe, which is why international co-operation was so crucial.
"Tackling people smuggling is a key priority for the NCA, and we are putting more resource into targeting, disrupting and dismantling the groups behind it than ever before.
"This includes working closely with our European partners to target these networks who threaten our border security, see people as a commodity and put lives at risk."
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: "We will stop at nothing to root out criminal networks wherever we find them. This includes working with partners overseas in collective pursuit of organised criminal smuggling gangs.
"The UK's National Crime Agency has played a critical role in this major international operation. Which is exactly why, with our new Border Security Command, we are investing more funding and resource into this vital work.
"This significant arrest is another prime example of the kind of work we will deliver more of. Criminals profiteering from human suffering should be in no doubt that we will dismantle their networks and end this evil trade."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-arrest-man-in-wolverhampton-as-part-of-operation-to-take-down-europe-wide-people-smuggling-gang
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Car wash bosses convicted for roles in people smuggling organisation through Europe22/11/2024 16:20:00
Two men who ran a people smuggling ring from Caerphilly to move thousands of migrants across Europe have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Suspected members of people smuggling network arrested in NCA dawn raids across London21/11/2024 16:15:00
Five people have been arrested and charged as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into migrant smuggling from the UK to France in lorries.
People smuggling gang tried to use rundown boats for cross Channel migrant journeys19/11/2024 11:15:00
A trio of people smugglers who made several failed attempts to transport migrants across the Channel have been convicted following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Firearms smuggler jailed for eight years18/11/2024 13:33:00
A man who tried to smuggle eight firearms into the UK has been jailed for eight years and three months.
Firearms smuggler jailed for eight years18/11/2024 11:15:00
A man who tried to smuggle eight firearms into the UK has been jailed for eight years and three months.
Joint investigation sees suspected small boat supplier arrested in the Netherlands15/11/2024 10:10:00
A man suspected of being a significant supplier of small boats equipment to people smugglers has been arrested, as part of an operation involving the National Crime Agency and Dutch and Belgian partners.
Six arrested after multi-million pound Birmingham Airport drug seizure14/11/2024 10:15:00
Six people have been arrested and charged following a major drug seizure at Birmingham International Airport.
Four arrested over significant cocaine haul in Kent12/11/2024 11:15:00
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers have arrested four men and seized approximately 400 kilos of cocaine after a fishing boat was stopped at sea off the Kent coast.