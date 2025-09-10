National Crime Agency
NCA arrest second member of suspected people smuggling network
A second man has been arrested in a National Crime Agency investigation into people smuggling using HGVs from the UK to France.
The 41-year-old Iraqi national was arrested on suspicion of the facilitation of illegal immigration in Ashford yesterday afternoon (9 September) by NCA officers. He has been questioned by NCA officers and released on bail.
Investigators suspect him of involvement in the smuggling of migrants using lorries following an event in Ashford on 10 August 2025, where a number of migrants were seen near numerous lorries.
It follows the arrest of a 42-year-old male in Ashford on 28 August.
NCA Branch Commander Sara-Jayne Moore said:
"This is the second arrest in our investigation into a large-scale criminal network responsible for smuggling migrants from the UK to France, and in the other direction.
"There are many reasons why people attempt to leave the UK in lorries – whether that is wanting to avoid French immigration checks, are wanted by law enforcement, or have been trafficked or exploited themselves.
"There remains a risk to both migrants involved in the journey and the threat it poses to our border security, whether people are travelling inbound or outbound.
"The NCA has 96 ongoing investigations into those involved in organised immigration crime and this sits as a top priority for us."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-arrest-second-member-of-suspected-people-smuggling-network
