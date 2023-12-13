National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA issues warning after cannabis arrests made at Birmingham airport
National Crime Agency officers are issuing a warning to potential drug smugglers after a series of cannabis seizures were made from passengers flying into Birmingham International Airport.
Nine people have been arrested at the airport in the last two weeks, all carrying between 15 and 40 kilos of the drug in suitcases.
In total around 260 kilos have now been seized by Border Force, worth an estimated £750,000.
Five of the passengers had flown in on routes from Thailand, four had started their journeys in the United States.
All nine have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling class B drugs, questioned by the NCA and bailed pending further enquiries.
NCA investigators are now looking into each seizure, and looking at whether any of the cases might be linked.
NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said:
“Following this unusual amount of seizures in such a short space of time, law enforcement will undoubtedly be paying more attention to passengers coming into Birmingham on certain routes and stepping up checks.
“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of each, but I want to make a direct appeal to anyone considering getting involved in transporting drugs to the UK. Think very carefully about the consequences of getting caught.
“In some of these cases passenger journeys have started in locations where cannabis may be legal, but that won’t make a difference when you arrive in the UK.
“Organised criminal gangs rely on couriers to bring illicit substances into the UK, their business models rely on it. Consequently those playing such a role face stiff jail sentences. It simply isn’t worth the risk.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-issues-warning-after-cannabis-arrests-made-at-birmingham-airport
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
National Crime Agency calls on parents to help young people recognise the signs of money muling11/12/2023 14:15:00
The National Crime Agency is asking parents and carers to help young people avoid being persuaded or manipulated into laundering criminal cash.
Gang jailed for drugs smuggling through the UK and Ireland08/12/2023 16:05:00
Four men who smuggled drugs from the Netherlands to the UK and Ireland have been sentenced to a total of more than 53 years in prison after a National Crime Agency investigation
UK exposes attempted Russian cyber interference in politics and democratic processes08/12/2023 10:27:00
The UK condemns Russia’s sustained attempts at political interference in the UK and globally.
NCA response to Meta's rollout of end-to-end-encryption07/12/2023 16:15:00
James Babbage, Director General for Threats at the National Crime Agency, responds to Meta's rollout of end-to-end-encryption
UK warns of Russia attempting to circumvent sanctions to purchase restricted goods and services07/12/2023 11:10:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to financial institutions and other members of the UK regulated sector warning that Russia is trying to procure UK sanctioned goods through intermediary countries.
NCA appeals for whereabouts of men wanted in 420 kilo heroin importation07/12/2023 10:10:00
National Crime Agency investigators have launched an appeal to track down two men wanted as part of a class A drugs investigation.
UK warns of Russia attempting to circumvent sanctions to purchase restricted goods and services06/12/2023 15:10:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to financial institutions and other members of the UK regulated sector warning that Russia is trying to procure UK sanctioned goods through intermediary countries.
Multi million pound South London drugs supplier jailed05/12/2023 12:25:00
A Streatham criminal who supplied a total of 42.7 kilos of cocaine and heroin to drug dealers in south London has been jailed.
Three more convictions after £100 million 'cash in suitcases' conspiracy04/12/2023 16:15:00
Three members of a criminal network that smuggled more than £100m in illicit cash from the UK to the UAE have been found guilty of money laundering offences – bringing the total number convicted of involvement in the conspiracy to 14.