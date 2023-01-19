National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA issues warning after further arrests made from Los Angeles-London flights
National Crime Agency officers are issuing a warning to potential drug smugglers after a series of cannabis seizures were made from passengers flying from Los Angeles in the United States.
Two further US nationals were arrested at Heathrow airport in London on Tuesday 17 January, meaning 11 have now been detained off flights from LAX in just eight days.
In each case Border Force officers have seized between 30 and 50 kilos of cannabis in checked in baggage. In total more than 400 kilos has now been seized.
Nine of the American citizens have been charged with attempting to import class B drugs and remain in custody pending court appearances.
The two arrested on Tuesday are being questioned by NCA investigators.
NCA experts say cannabis from California, where it can be grown legally, commands a higher price for UK crime groups.
NCA Heathrow Branch Commander Andy Noyes said: “In light of this unusual series of seizures, law enforcement will undoubtedly be paying more attention to passengers on the Los Angeles to London route and stepping up checks.
“Our investigation into these events continues, but I’m making a direct appeal to anyone considering getting involved in transporting drugs to the UK. Think very carefully about the consequences.
“Couriers who bring illicit substances in to the UK play an important role in fuelling organised crime, consequently those who are caught face stiff jail sentences. It simply isn’t worth the risk.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-issues-warning-after-further-arrests-made-from-los-angeles-london-flights
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA investigates after series of smuggling attempts from Los Angeles17/01/2023 14:15:00
The National Crime Agency has begun an investigation after a series of drug seizures were made from passengers flying into Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles in the United States.
Operation Venetic: EncroChat drug supplier attempted to smuggle cocaine to Iceland16/01/2023 11:25:00
An Essex man has been convicted after making more than £2.7 million from supplying drugs in the UK, and attempting to smuggle cocaine to Iceland where it would fetch a higher price.
Man sentenced for Belfast airport cannabis smuggling attempt16/01/2023 10:25:00
A passenger who attempted to smuggle two cases full of herbal cannabis worth £350,000 into a Belfast airport has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Group convicted for £3.5m crystal meth shipment to Australia13/01/2023 14:15:00
Three UK nationals have been convicted of drug trafficking offences after using the cargo industry to send crystal meth (methamphetamine) worth £3.5 million to Australia.
Operation Stovewood: Three men charged with sexual abuse of children09/01/2023 16:10:00
Three men have appeared in court charged with a series of offences linked to Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child abuse in Rotherham.
Greenock man jailed for importing handgun in the post06/01/2023 16:10:00
A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain and tried to have it delivered to his home has been sentenced to five years imprisonment after a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation.
NCA develops new tool that identifies prolific child rapist after 13 year international hunt05/01/2023 09:10:00
A Pembrokeshire man who raped and sexually assaulted young children, and posted images of the abuse to other paedophiles on the dark web, has been jailed for life.
British pair arrested after four tonne cannabis seizure29/12/2022 11:20:00
Two British nationals have been arrested in Spain, after an international operation involving the National Crime Agency which saw the seizure of around four tonnes of cannabis.