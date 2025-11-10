NCA launch first ever campaign to protect men against Crypto Investment Fraud

The National Crime Agency (NCA) recently (07 November 2025) launched a campaign to highlight the risks of Crypto Investment Fraud, a crime that costs the public millions every year. The campaign has a particular focus on men below 45, who are the most frequent victims of crypto fraud.

Crypto Investment Fraud sees members of the public, interested in growing their money, introduced to fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms, where they are encouraged to send thousands of pounds as an ‘investment’.

Fake digital platforms make would-be investors believe their money is growing, making extraordinary profits in a short period of time. The victims live under the false belief their money can be withdrawn at any time.

The truth is the funds have been stolen by fraudsters. Victims have never been investors - their money has simply been taken.

The campaign activity is delivered with the Home Office’s national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

This campaign introduces the strapline “Crypto Dream Scam Nightmare” to address how the optimism of becoming involved in Crypto investing is quickly replaced with the fact of losing tens of thousands of pounds, even hundreds of thousands.

Figures released by Action Fraud reveal that in 2024 over 17,000 reports were submitted to Action Fraud by UK victims of crypto investment fraud”. Of these, the most common group of victims were men 25-44.

The Campaign assets include a 60 second video featuring the story of an anonymous victim, who thought his ‘investment’ of £28,000 had grown to £400,000 in six months. In fact he was the victim of Crypto Investment Fraud and the funds were stolen.

It acts as a stark warning to those inexperienced in cryptocurrency, that scammers will convince people that they have been “specially selected” or “deserve huge returns” as a means to extract larger amounts of funds.

The campaign also provides an info sheet on Crypto Investment Fraud including Ten Tips to help the public spot a Crypto Investment Fraud before any money is lost. For example:

Do not respond to unsolicited approaches about day trading or crypto investment companies on social media or dating platforms

Refuse the offer to be a ‘member of an exclusive club’ from a finance ‘professor’ or ‘guru’

Beware of continuous pressure to make additional investments, and of messages being sent outside of business hours.

Be suspicious if you are instructed not to tell family or friends about your ‘new investment’

The info sheet can be found here, accompanied by a social media campaign on the NECC & NCA LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director Fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, recently said: