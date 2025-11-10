National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA launch first ever campaign to protect men against Crypto Investment Fraud
The National Crime Agency (NCA) recently (07 November 2025) launched a campaign to highlight the risks of Crypto Investment Fraud, a crime that costs the public millions every year. The campaign has a particular focus on men below 45, who are the most frequent victims of crypto fraud.
Crypto Investment Fraud sees members of the public, interested in growing their money, introduced to fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms, where they are encouraged to send thousands of pounds as an ‘investment’.
Fake digital platforms make would-be investors believe their money is growing, making extraordinary profits in a short period of time. The victims live under the false belief their money can be withdrawn at any time.
The truth is the funds have been stolen by fraudsters. Victims have never been investors - their money has simply been taken.
The campaign activity is delivered with the Home Office’s national Stop! Think Fraud campaign.
This campaign introduces the strapline “Crypto Dream Scam Nightmare” to address how the optimism of becoming involved in Crypto investing is quickly replaced with the fact of losing tens of thousands of pounds, even hundreds of thousands.
Figures released by Action Fraud reveal that in 2024 over 17,000 reports were submitted to Action Fraud by UK victims of crypto investment fraud”. Of these, the most common group of victims were men 25-44.
The Campaign assets include a 60 second video featuring the story of an anonymous victim, who thought his ‘investment’ of £28,000 had grown to £400,000 in six months. In fact he was the victim of Crypto Investment Fraud and the funds were stolen.
It acts as a stark warning to those inexperienced in cryptocurrency, that scammers will convince people that they have been “specially selected” or “deserve huge returns” as a means to extract larger amounts of funds.
The campaign also provides an info sheet on Crypto Investment Fraud including Ten Tips to help the public spot a Crypto Investment Fraud before any money is lost. For example:
- Do not respond to unsolicited approaches about day trading or crypto investment companies on social media or dating platforms
- Refuse the offer to be a ‘member of an exclusive club’ from a finance ‘professor’ or ‘guru’
- Beware of continuous pressure to make additional investments, and of messages being sent outside of business hours.
- Be suspicious if you are instructed not to tell family or friends about your ‘new investment’
The info sheet can be found here, accompanied by a social media campaign on the NECC & NCA LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Nick Sharp, Deputy Director Fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, recently said:
“Crypto Investment Fraud is one of the fastest growing types of fraud in the UK, experienced by those who believe their ‘investment’ will vastly grow their money. The knowledge that their money has, in truth, been stolen and they will never see any returns is a financial and emotional loss. Lives are destroyed and people can sometimes never be made whole after falling victim to this crime.
"That is why the NCA is actively targeting and disrupting the criminal networks behind Crypto Investment Fraud through investigations and intelligence sharing with international partners. However, prevention remains equally as important as disruptions.
“This campaign is an important part of our strategy – by raising awareness among an audience of ‘crypto investors’ who may not realise they are on the road to becoming a victim of fraud.
"Taking note of the Crypto Dream Scam Nightmare Ten Tips to look out for in Crypto investing can be the public’s best defence against the fraudsters.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-launch-first-ever-campaign-to-protect-men-against-crypto-investment-fraud
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Two more charged in relation to at sea drop off collection of 322 kilos of cocaine10/11/2025 10:10:00
Another two men have been charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine worth £26.5 million which was dropped off at sea off the coast of Somerset.
Operation Venetic: Liverpool drug dealer jailed over deals worth more than £3m in two months10/11/2025 09:10:00
A criminal from Liverpool was involved in drugs deals worth more than £3m in just two months.
Operation Beaconport: Hundreds of child abuse cases under review to prioritise victim and survivor voices06/11/2025 12:25:00
Hundreds of previously closed investigations into group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation are being reviewed as part of a new operation focused on putting victims and survivors at the heart of the criminal justice process.
Cannabis smuggler who hid drugs in work bench foiled by sniffer dog06/11/2025 11:25:00
A man who tried to smuggle cannabis into Northern Ireland hidden in a work bench in his van has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
NCA warning as lorry drivers are targeted for recruitment by people smuggling gangs06/11/2025 10:25:00
The National Crime Agency is warning that organised criminal gangs are actively recruiting HGV drivers to smuggle migrants both into and out of the UK.
Albanian man admits supplying cocaine05/11/2025 11:15:00
An Albanian man has been convicted of supplying class A drugs following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Pair charged after armed officers seize gun and ammunition from vehicle03/11/2025 15:30:00
Two men have been charged after National Crime Agency (NCA) officers seized a gun, ammunition and £30,000 cash from a car in Hertfordshire.
Charges following £13.8 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport03/11/2025 14:15:00
Eleven people have been charged as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation into the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.
Eighth arrest in cocaine smuggling investigation, following 28-mile chase across the sea30/10/2025 16:25:00
National Crime Agency officers investigating a plot to smuggle £18.4m-worth of cocaine into the country in an inflatable boat which Border Force officers chased 28 miles across the sea, have this morning [30 October] arrested an eighth man.