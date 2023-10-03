National Crime Agency
NCA make further arrests in connection with £6.8m cocaine seizure
National Crime Agency officers investigating the seizure of cocaine worth £6.8 million in Liverpool have made two further arrests in Northern Ireland.
A 65-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Portadown, were recently (Thursday 28 September) arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
NCA officers made the arrests following the discovery of 136 kilos of cocaine which was hidden in the doors of a lorry trailer.
The lorry, registered to a Northern Irish haulage company, had been stopped in Liverpool on Friday (22 September). The driver, 37-year-old Edgaras Slusnys, was charged with possession with intent to supply and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 October.
Both men arrested on Thursday have been bailed pending further enquiries.
NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham recently said:
“These arrests have been made as part of our ongoing investigation into how a significant amount of dangerous drugs came to be concealed within this lorry and transported into the UK.
“The NCA is committed to tackling drug traffickers and our inquiries continue.”
