NCA mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Statement given yesterday by the Director General on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
NCA Director General, Graeme Biggar, yesterday said:
“On behalf of all officers of the National Crime Agency I offer our most sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"We join them, the rest of the country, and countless others around the world in mourning her passing.
"But we also pay tribute to the Queen’s life and are inspired by her tireless dedication and sense of duty to this country.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-mourns-the-death-of-queen-elizabeth
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Pistol and sawn off shotgun seized in south east London and Kent08/09/2022 15:15:15
Two men have been charged with firearms offences after a handgun, ammunition and a sawn off shotgun were seized.
Three arrests and cash seized in cannabis farm human trafficking investigation18/08/2022 10:15:00
Three men have been arrested in Birmingham as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking.
Operation Stovewood officers make arrest over alleged abuse of 14-year-old girl17/08/2022 15:10:00
A 44-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested by officers from Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
Heroin smuggler caught out by receipt for bottle of whisky16/08/2022 16:15:00
A lying lorry driver who smuggled £3m worth of heroin into the UK was caught out when he put a receipt for a bottle of whisky next to his hidden load of the Class A drug.
‘Forgetful’ Sheffield drug smuggler who changed his story jailed11/08/2022 13:15:00
A man who attempted to smuggle £720,000 of heroin and cocaine into the UK hidden in car door panels has been jailed for 11 years.
One arrested in NCA and Police Scotland human trafficking and drugs investigation11/08/2022 10:15:00
A man has been arrested as part of a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation into cannabis farms and human trafficking.
Self-proclaimed paedophile blackmailed teens to become his ‘sex slaves’09/08/2022 16:10:00
A man from West Sussex who targeted girls as young as 12 online and blackmailed them into becoming his ‘sex slaves’ has pleaded guilty following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Yorkshire man agrees to forfeit properties and money worth £1.14 million to the NCA08/08/2022 11:15:00
A second-hand car salesman has agreed to forfeit a property portfolio and money worth a total of £1.14million, following a Civil Recovery and Tax investigation into his acquisition of a portfolio of ten properties.