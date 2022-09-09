NCA mourns the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Statement given yesterday by the Director General on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

NCA Director General, Graeme Biggar, yesterday said:

“On behalf of all officers of the National Crime Agency I offer our most sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We join them, the rest of the country, and countless others around the world in mourning her passing.

"But we also pay tribute to the Queen’s life and are inspired by her tireless dedication and sense of duty to this country.”