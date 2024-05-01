NCA officers make further arrest over fatal Channel crossing

Officers from the National Crime Agency have arrested a further man over a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of five people on a French beach.

The 23-year-old Sudanese national was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally at a location in the Hayes area of west London this morning, Wednesday 1 May.

He will now be interviewed by NCA investigators.

The NCA continues to work with partners to support the French investigation into the fatalities which happened at the coast near Wimereux, north of Boulogne-sur-Mer, on 23 April. One of those who died was a 7-year-old girl.

More than 50 people who were on board the boat, which arrived in UK waters later that day, have now been interviewed.

Two people who can’t be named for legal reasons have already been charged with immigration offences, while a third remains on bail as investigations continue.