NCA publishes updated list of restrictions on serious offenders

The National Crime Agency has published the latest list of ancillary orders, used to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent future offending.

Ancillary orders include Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders, Financial Reporting Orders and Travel Restriction Orders.

Designed to frustrate criminality, the orders not only limit opportunities for criminals to engage in illegal activity, but also make offenders less attractive to organised crime gangs looking to re-recruit or work with them after they have served prison sentences. The level of scrutiny that these individuals are subject to makes it toxic for other criminals to communicate and collaborate with them.

Over the last year, 23 NCA managed SCPOs have been granted, many of which will come into force once the offender has left prison. The NCA are currently managing 136 SCPOs.

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, said:

“Many career criminals believe themselves to be beyond the reach of the law, and return to lives of organised crime once they leave prison. “But ancillary orders allow us to monitor their activity, manage their behaviour and prevent future offending through a wide variety of means. “Part of the power of these orders is that they make offenders toxic to other criminals – the very fact that they are being monitored makes it risky for other criminals to engage with them. “Here at the NCA, we use all the tools available to us to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”

The next iteration of this list will be published in early 2025. Publication of orders is considered carefully and on a case-by-case basis.