NCA publishes updated list of restrictions on serious offenders

The National Crime Agency has published a list of active ancillary orders, used to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent future offending.

Ancillary orders include Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders, Financial Reporting Orders and Travel Restriction Orders. Designed to frustrate criminality, the orders not only limit opportunities for criminals to engage in illegal activity, but also make offenders less attractive to organised crime gangs looking to re-recruit or work with them after they have served prison sentences. The level of scrutiny that these individuals are subject to makes it toxic for other criminals to communicate and collaborate with them.

Over the last year, 24 individuals have been issued with NCA managed ancillary orders, many of which will come into force once the offender has left prison. The NCA are currently managing 132 live orders as of 01/02/2024.

Most recently, nine members of an organised crime group convicted for removing £15.5 million from the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases, as well as attempting to smuggle 17 migrants into the country, received SCPOs in addition to lengthy prison sentences.

Swander Dhal (age 38), Jasbir Kapoor (age 36), Diljan Malhotra (age 48), Charan Singh (age 46), Valjeet Singh (age 35), Jasbir Dhal Singh (age 33), Jaginder Kapoor (age 48), Jacdar Kapour (age 51) and Amarjeet Alabadis (age 32) all received orders designed to limit their ability to engage in serious and organised crime. The terms of their SCPOs include restrictions on finances, assets, bank accounts and the purchase of international travel tickets. They will come into effect once the offenders have served their jail sentences.

Since the NCA’s last Ancillary Order publication, a number of individuals have been released from prison, meaning that restrictions ordered by the courts have come into force.

This includes 43-year-old Denis Kupcevich, who was part of a criminal network that conned hundreds of thousands of pounds out of banking customers. Kupcevich operated under several aliases, and used stolen identities to open numerous accounts through which criminal money could be laundered.

As of 9 January 2024, he is now required to notify the authorities of his finances, assets and business interests. He faces restrictions on communications devices, bank accounts, travel and travel documents and is prohibited from using aliases or holding personal data. The order will run until 2027.

The NCA records and takes appropriate action against any offenders found to have breached the terms of their ancillary orders. In November, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 11 charges against 60-year-old convicted drug trafficker Curtis Warren, who had been released from prison only a year before.

The charges relate to alleged breaches of his SCPO said to have been committed between November 2022 and July 2023.

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, yesterday said:

“Ancillary orders are vital, allowing us to prevent future offending through a wide variety of means. “Many career criminals return to lives of organised crime following their stint in prison, believing themselves to be beyond the reach of the law. “Part of the power of these orders is that they make offenders toxic to other criminals, who are reluctant to engage with individuals who are being actively monitored. “Here at the NCA, we have a policy of lifetime management, which ensures that once a criminal is on our radar, they stay on it.”

Publication of orders is considered carefully and on a case-by-case basis. Those judged to meet the right criteria appear on the NCA website. Publishing data on criminals who are subject to these orders enables other organisations and the public to report breaches.

Anyone with relevant information on the individuals named should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.