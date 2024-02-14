National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA publishes updated list of restrictions on serious offenders
The National Crime Agency has published a list of active ancillary orders, used to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent future offending.
Ancillary orders include Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders, Financial Reporting Orders and Travel Restriction Orders. Designed to frustrate criminality, the orders not only limit opportunities for criminals to engage in illegal activity, but also make offenders less attractive to organised crime gangs looking to re-recruit or work with them after they have served prison sentences. The level of scrutiny that these individuals are subject to makes it toxic for other criminals to communicate and collaborate with them.
Over the last year, 24 individuals have been issued with NCA managed ancillary orders, many of which will come into force once the offender has left prison. The NCA are currently managing 132 live orders as of 01/02/2024.
Most recently, nine members of an organised crime group convicted for removing £15.5 million from the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases, as well as attempting to smuggle 17 migrants into the country, received SCPOs in addition to lengthy prison sentences.
Swander Dhal (age 38), Jasbir Kapoor (age 36), Diljan Malhotra (age 48), Charan Singh (age 46), Valjeet Singh (age 35), Jasbir Dhal Singh (age 33), Jaginder Kapoor (age 48), Jacdar Kapour (age 51) and Amarjeet Alabadis (age 32) all received orders designed to limit their ability to engage in serious and organised crime. The terms of their SCPOs include restrictions on finances, assets, bank accounts and the purchase of international travel tickets. They will come into effect once the offenders have served their jail sentences.
Since the NCA’s last Ancillary Order publication, a number of individuals have been released from prison, meaning that restrictions ordered by the courts have come into force.
This includes 43-year-old Denis Kupcevich, who was part of a criminal network that conned hundreds of thousands of pounds out of banking customers. Kupcevich operated under several aliases, and used stolen identities to open numerous accounts through which criminal money could be laundered.
As of 9 January 2024, he is now required to notify the authorities of his finances, assets and business interests. He faces restrictions on communications devices, bank accounts, travel and travel documents and is prohibited from using aliases or holding personal data. The order will run until 2027.
The NCA records and takes appropriate action against any offenders found to have breached the terms of their ancillary orders. In November, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised 11 charges against 60-year-old convicted drug trafficker Curtis Warren, who had been released from prison only a year before.
The charges relate to alleged breaches of his SCPO said to have been committed between November 2022 and July 2023.
Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, yesterday said:
“Ancillary orders are vital, allowing us to prevent future offending through a wide variety of means.
“Many career criminals return to lives of organised crime following their stint in prison, believing themselves to be beyond the reach of the law.
“Part of the power of these orders is that they make offenders toxic to other criminals, who are reluctant to engage with individuals who are being actively monitored.
“Here at the NCA, we have a policy of lifetime management, which ensures that once a criminal is on our radar, they stay on it.”
Publication of orders is considered carefully and on a case-by-case basis. Those judged to meet the right criteria appear on the NCA website. Publishing data on criminals who are subject to these orders enables other organisations and the public to report breaches.
Anyone with relevant information on the individuals named should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-publishes-updated-list-of-restrictions-on-serious-offenders
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Mechanic who had secret life running child abuse sites on the dark web is jailed14/02/2024 16:05:00
A mechanic from Cheshire who created and moderated sites dedicated to child sexual abuse on the dark web has been jailed for 16 years.
NCA makes two more arrests in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire over £2.3m Channel Tunnel cocaine seizure12/02/2024 11:05:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested two men in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in connection with the attempted importation of cocaine with an estimated street value of £2.3 million
Swimming coach who secretly filmed children undressing is sentenced07/02/2024 12:25:00
A former sports coach from Portsmouth who supplied videos of naked swimming pupils to an Australian paedophile has been jailed.
“What to take to London in your suitcase?” — Man who googled packing advice found with cocaine in his luggage01/02/2024 11:05:00
A man from Paraguay has been sentenced after attempting to import cocaine into the UK.
Husband and wife convicted of exporting £57 million cocaine haul to Australia30/01/2024 14:15:00
A married couple have been convicted of exporting more than half a tonne of cocaine to Australia, after a National Crime Agency investigation found they were behind a front company that had sent the drugs by plane under a cover load of metal toolboxes.
Man jailed for attempting to smuggle migrants out of the UK29/01/2024 14:20:00
A Russian HGV driver has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to smuggling migrants from the UK to France.
$150m cryptocurrency seizure following US-UK cooperation29/01/2024 11:15:00
The head of a multi-million-dollar drug enterprise has pleaded guilty to supplying hundreds of kilograms of illegal drugs on a global scale.
Man arrested in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation29/01/2024 09:20:00
A 24 year-old man has been arrested following a National Crime Agency investigation into organised people smuggling.