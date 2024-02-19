NCA recovers land in Co Armagh suspected of having been purchased with money derived from fraud and money laundering in England

National Crime Agency officers have recovered a plot of land in County Armagh as part of a civil recovery investigation.

The land, in Blackwatertown and owned by Patrick Joseph White, 49, of Widnes, Cheshire, is alleged to have been purchased for £100,000 using the proceeds of fraud and money laundering offences.

The NCA, working as part of the Joint Agency Task Force, obtained a Recovery Order by consent under the Proceeds of Crime Act at the High Court in Belfast on 14th February 2024.

A Trustee for Civil Recovery has been appointed by the Court whose statutory duty is to realise the value of the land.

The land has been subject to a Property Freezing Order obtained by the NCA since May 2023 which prevented anyone from selling or transferring ownership of the land while an investigation was conducted into the source of funds used to make the purchase.

Adam Ewart, from the NCA, said: “Civil recovery and tax powers play an integral role in the work of the NCA and these powers are a strong tool in preventing those engaged in criminal activity from benefitting financially or materially from it.

“The NCA will use these powers to pursue the assets of criminals, no matter how carefully they have been hidden and we will continue to work closely with partners in the Joint Agency Task Force to deny criminals from benefiting from the crimes.”

Temporary Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton from the PSNI said: “Thanks to the collective efforts of partners in the Joint Agency Task Force, this is a significant step in preventing those engaged in criminal activity from benefiting financially.

“Working with our partner agencies, we remain committed to tackling and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups. These groups use whatever means possible, including money laundering, to line their own pockets. Sadly, their financial gain is often at the expense of the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Detective Superintendent Thornton continued: “This is an excellent example of working in partnership. We’re also grateful for the support of local people, and would appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”