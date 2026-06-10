National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA response to Government announcement on nudity controls for phone and tablets
The National Crime Agency welcomes the Prime Minister’s announcement on device controls that prevent children from taking, sharing or viewing nude images, and we fully support any measures that make the online world safer for children.
From a law enforcement perspective, device restrictions have the potential to prevent some of the most serious forms of online child sexual abuse before they begin by stopping the creation, sharing and circulation of nude images involving children.
We have been clear that online platforms currently contain features that offenders exploit to groom, coerce and sexually exploit children at scale. Restricting access to those high‑risk features remains an important part of reducing harm.
But device‑level protections are also needed because they target a different stage of the offending process - stopping harmful content from being created and shared in the first place.
Together, these measures strengthen safeguarding by reducing both the opportunity to offend and the ability to obtain sexual imagery of children.
This is particularly important in relation to grooming, financially motivated sexual extortion and self‑generated indecent imagery, where abuse often escalates rapidly once an image exists. Preventing images from being created or shared can significantly reduce the long‑term and repeated harm experienced by victims.
It is entirely right that the Government should intervene with legislation if the technology companies fail to act quickly enough, because the safety of children should be the overriding priority.
NCA Director General Graeme Biggar recently said:
“Every day NCA officers and policing colleagues investigate horrific cases that prove the online environment as it stands is unsafe for children.
“Many of the most serious cases begin with offenders coercing children into creating and sharing sexual images of themselves. Once those images exist, they can be used for blackmail, humiliation and repeated exploitation.
“Preventing children from taking, sharing or receiving nude images can stop abuse before it starts and so would be an important step forward.
“This is one of six changes we called for last month. We also need tech companies to introduce effective age assurance, to stop algorithms from promoting harmful or illegal content, and to remove other high risk features that enable offenders to identify children at scale, to contact them directly, and to message them on end to end encrypted apps.
“Children should not have access to social media or gaming platforms that have these dangerous features. Taken together these steps can make the online environment safer for children.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-response-to-government-announcement-on-nudity-controls-for-phone-and-tablets
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Gang used truck to smuggle Afghan migrants through Channel Tunnel05/06/2026 11:20:00
An Essex-based gang fronted by a career criminal have been found guilty of smuggling Afghan migrants into the UK using a truck, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Crime family who used corrupt airline check-in attendant to help smuggle vast amounts of drugs cash to the UAE are convicted05/06/2026 10:05:00
A criminal family and their associates smuggled almost £30 million of cash out of the UK to the United Arab Emirates hidden in suitcases.
Man pleads guilty in Canada to sending items to aid suicide to UK victims01/06/2026 11:15:00
Kenneth Law, 60, from Mississauga, Canada, recently (29 May 2026) pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide at Newmarket Court in Canada.
Drug supplier linked to nitazene deaths admits also making more than 5,000 indecent images of children29/05/2026 17:15:00
A drug supplier who is linked to the deaths of at least two people from hugely powerful Class A nitazene drugs has admitted a raft of criminal charges, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Cross border arrests in international money laundering investigation28/05/2026 17:10:00
Four people have been arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an international money laundering investigation.
Five arrested after yacht carrying migrants intercepted in West Sussex28/05/2026 09:20:00
Five men have been arrested after a yacht carrying seven people to the UK illegally was intercepted off the south coast of England.
“On our radar” - People smugglers to face further restrictions after serving their sentences27/05/2026 15:20:00
Three convicted people smugglers are among thirty people who have today been warned that they will stay on the National Crime Agency’s radar after serving their prison sentences.
West Sussex man admits paying for children to be sexually abused26/05/2026 14:15:00
A 76-year-old man from West Sussex has pleaded guilty to 36 child abuse offences, including paying for children in the Philippines to be sexually abused to order.
The longer we wait, the more children we fail - NCA and NPCC call for online platform restrictions for under 16s26/05/2026 10:25:00
Two of the UK’s most senior law enforcement officers have said that restrictions on under 16s’ access to unsafe online platforms are needed to protect children from harmful online offenders.