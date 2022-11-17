National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA seize £2m assets from members of anabolic steroid organised crime group
Four members of a global anabolic steroid manufacture and distribution network have been ordered to hand over a combined £2 million following a proceeds of crime investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, Nathan Selcon, Gurjaipal Dhillon and Alexander MacGregor were all convicted of involvement in the criminal enterprise in 2019, and sentenced to jail terms ranging between 17 months and six years.
The NCA began an investigation into the group in 2014, following an initial seizure of steroids that were being shipped to Belfast.
The trail of evidence led back to Jacob Sporon-Fiedler, the CEO of Indian-based company Alpha Pharma. Investigators found Sporon-Fiedler worked with a network of UK-based fixers, responsible for arranging dozens of unlicensed shipments of drugs from India into Europe, and then distributing them.
The illegally imported drugs - made by Sporon-Fiedler’s pharmaceutical company in India – were shipped to the UK to be distributed by co-conspirator Nathan Selcon, from Maidenhead, who would sell them to body builders and fitness fanatics on the black market.
Selcon worked with MacGregor, also from Maidenhead, and Mohammed Afzal, from Slough, who between them had set up a purpose built illicit steroid laboratory to manufacture their own branded drugs. Inside the labs raw powder would be converted into a liquid solution that could be injected and sold in vials.
Gurjaipal Dhillon, from Southall, west London, operated as a fixer for Sporon-Fiedler helping him with the importations.The NCA investigation identified shipments totalling around 42 tonnes linked to the group.
Following their convictions NCA financial investigators began their work to identify assets linked to the gang which could be seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).
The largest single confiscation order was handed to MacGregor at the Old Bailey. On Wednesday 16 November he was ordered to pay £1.16 million within three months, or face an extra seven years in jail while still being liable for the money.
Assets belonging to MacGregor identified by the NCA included bank accounts and share portfolios, a Porsche 911 GT3 sports car (pictured below), a Ferrari 458, a Mercedes G Wagon, two Beretta shotguns and several high-value Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches.Ringleader Jacob Sporon-Fiedler had already been ordered by the court to hand over more than £700,000, while a confiscation order made against Nathan Selcon means he has had to pay £3,300.
Today (17 November) the court ruled that Dhillon should pay £167,000 or face an extra 5-year jail term.
A confiscation hearing relating to assets held by Afzal is due to take place in February.
NCA Regional Head of Investigation Rob Burgess said:
“These men were part of an organised crime group involved in a multi-million-pound global enterprise to manufacture and supply banned anabolic steroids.
“The confiscation orders obtained so far in this case are the results of painstaking work undertaken by NCA investigators over a period of several years.
“It demonstrates our determination to go after criminal profits and prevent organised criminals from benefiting financially from their criminality.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-seize-2m-assets-from-members-of-anabolic-steroid-organised-crime-group
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
People smuggling suspect extradited back to UK to face trial16/11/2022 16:15:00
A Romanian man who was wanted by the National Crime Agency after failing to show up at court has been arrested and extradited back to the UK to face trial.
£450,000 recovered after NCA is granted account forfeiture orders15/11/2022 14:15:00
More than £450,000 will be recovered from a man offering unregulated investments and loans after the National Crime Agency secured two forfeiture orders against funds held in his personal bank accounts.
Jailed: Online predator who blackmailed teens to become his ‘sex slaves’14/11/2022 10:10:00
An online predator who blackmailed girls as young as 12 into becoming his ‘sex slaves’ has been given a 26 year sentence following a National Crime Agency investigation
Teacher pleads guilty to child sexual abuse offences14/11/2022 09:10:00
The deputy head of a primary school from London has pleaded guilty to five child sexual abuse offences.
25 years for paedophile who paid to watch children as young as two raped via video calls10/11/2022 10:10:00
A man from Loughborough who admitted being “sexually attracted to babies and toddlers” has been jailed for 25 years, after he paid for the abuse of young children in Asia.
NCA joins appeal for ‘Scorpion’ – the people smuggling boss convicted in Belgium09/11/2022 15:20:00
National Crime Agency investigators are working with partners in Belgium to help track down the head of an organised crime group that attempted to smuggle more than 100 migrants to the UK in small boats and lorries.
Most Wanted fugitive guilty over international drug trafficking plot07/11/2022 14:38:00
A man wanted by the National Crime Agency for eight years has admitted his part in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot.
Convicted sex offender has sentence increased after NCA uncovers further crimes04/11/2022 09:25:00
A convicted sex offender will serve more prison time after admitting sexually assaulting a child under 13 and sexual communication with a child
Suspected Albanian people smugglers arrested in joint NCA and Belgian Federal Police operation01/11/2022 11:15:00
Three people have been arrested after a joint operation between the National Crime Agency and the Belgian Federal Police foiled an attempt to smuggle migrants to the UK using a high-powered rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB).