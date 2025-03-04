NCA targets convicted people smugglers with Serious Crime Prevention Orders

The NCA yesterday (Monday 3 March) published an updated list of active ancillary orders to support its lifetime management of serious offenders.

Ancillary orders such as Serious Crime Prevention Orders are designed to frustrate criminality and are granted by the courts to protect the public and frustrate criminality, limiting opportunities for them to continue their illegal activities and making them less attractive to organised crime gangs looking to recruit.

They can restrict the number of mobile phones or computers that offenders can access, limit the amount of cash they can carry, require them to surrender passports and provide financial information at regular intervals.

The updated list, published yesterday, contains a number of offenders who have been convicted of organised immigration crime offences.

Organised immigration crime is a chronic and dangerous threat which often sees those involved risking the lives of those they transport. Last year more than 70 people died attempting to cross the Channel by small boat, so tackling the criminal networks involved remains a priority for the NCA, both domestically and internationally.

SCPOs are another tactic available to target, disrupt and dismantle people smuggling networks with a footprint in the UK.

Doksani, Nguyen & Styles

This publication of SCPOs include Eglantin Doksani, who was made subject of an SCPO for his role in facilitating the movement of hundreds of migrants into the United Kingdom using small boats over the Channel. Doksani was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison in July 2024, and was given a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order which will become live upon release from prison.

Doksani acted as an agent for migrants and arranged spaces on boats. He was in direct contact with people smugglers operating in Europe and NCA investigators identified him as an associate of Hewa Rahimpur, a leader of a gang involved in moving 10,000 people to the UK. Doksani had used a fraudulent passport to open bank accounts to deposit his criminal profits.

His order includes restrictions around his communication devices, possession of money and bank accounts, notification of finances and assets, notification of travel outside the United Kingdom and prohibition on the possession of official documentation - preventing him from being in possession of official identity documents that do not belong to him or family members or for anyone not residing in the same address.

As part of the order he will also have to give the NCA notification of his residence.

People smuggler Mai Van Nguyen was also made subject of a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order after he was convicted for his role in the movement of Vietnamese illegal migrants into the United Kingdom in the backs of lorries.

He was jailed for that offence for five-and-a-half years in November 2023, and on 24 February 2025, a jury found him guilty of further charges relating to exploitation of migrants being made to work in cannabis farms run by his gang.

Nguyen worked and was involved in multiple crossings for Vietnamese nationals, playing a key role in meeting the migrants on their arrival into the UK.

He facilitated the movement of migrants to safe houses operated by his organised crime group in the West Midlands and collected payments from the people he helped to smuggle. Some of those he helped bring to the UK are believed to have ended up working in cannabis factories.

His order includes restrictions round communication devices, possession of cash, notification of finances and assets, and notification of premises both within and outside the UK.

Richard Styles was also made subject of a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order after being jailed for 12 years for his role in a plot to smuggle four Albanians into the United Kingdom by flying them to an airfield in Northamptonshire.

Styles was a qualified pilot who flew to Belgium to meet an associate and then flew the four migrants into the United Kingdom. He was arrested upon landing the plane and convicted of facilitating a breach of immigration law.

His order includes restrictions around communication devices, prohibition of private aircraft, restriction on travel and travel documents, prohibition on importations and notification requirements of entry to airports or airfields or the boundaries of an airport or airfield.

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, yesterday said:

“Offenders involved in organised crime groups so often think they can return to their criminal ventures once they are released from prison. But making them subject to Serious Crime Prevention Orders mean we will continue to monitor their activity and prevent them from engaging in further criminality. “These men were key players in organised immigration crime and their SCPOs mean they will be less attractive for recruitment to criminal groups, and even communicating with them will be risky. “Organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA and these orders show we will use all powers available to us to dismantle criminal gangs and prevent further harm to the people they exploit. ”Orders are enforced by the NCA and action is taken against offenders who breach the terms of their orders."

The publication of orders is considered carefully and on a case by case basis. Those judged to meet the right criteria appear on the NCA website. Publishing data on criminals who are subject to these orders enables other organisations and the public to report breaches.

Anyone with relevant information on the individuals named should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.