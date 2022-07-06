National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA targets suspected small boat people smuggling networks in ongoing international operation
National Crime Agency officers yesterday joined what is believed to be the biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK.
Early yesterday morning (Tuesday 5 July) NCA officers moved in and made six arrests in the Docklands and Catford areas of London.
At an address in Rushey Green, Catford, a 26-year-old man was detained on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.
Two other men were arrested for immigration offences and will now be dealt with by the immigration authorities.
At an address in St Davids Square, Isle of Dogs, a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.
A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, after a quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine was recovered.
Dozens of raids are also taking place in Germany, France and the Netherlands, where the activity is ongoing.
The investigation has seen the NCA work with partners in Belgium, Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as Europol and Eurojust.
Those arrested in the UK remain in custody and are being questioned by NCA investigators.
More details about the operation across Europe will be announced in due course.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-targets-suspected-small-boat-people-smuggling-networks-in-ongoing-international-operation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Prolific small boats people smuggling network dismantled as part of international operation06/07/2022 13:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have targeted members of a major criminal network suspected of involvement in the smuggling of up to 10,000 people into the UK.
NCA arrests linked to West Yorkshire drug supply06/07/2022 10:20:00
A man and woman have been arrested following searches across Heckmondwike and Dewsbury this morning, as part of a National Crime Agency investigation linked to heroin supply in West Yorkshire.
Arrests in France in connection with Channel small boat deaths04/07/2022 16:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have assisted an operation in France which has seen more than a dozen arrests in connection with the deaths of 27 people attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last November.
Wolverhampton man to pay National Crime Agency £110,00001/07/2022 11:20:00
A man from Wolverhampton has agreed to pay the National Crime Agency £110,000 following a Civil Recovery and Tax investigation into his property dealings.
Five arrested in National Crime Agency modern slavery investigation24/06/2022 16:15:00
Five suspects have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into modern slavery, cannabis cultivation and money laundering.
Car wash slavery ringleaders jailed for 25 years24/06/2022 10:10:00
A couple who kept vulnerable people as slaves and made them work for free at a car wash business in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years following a National Crime Agency investigation
Bradford brothers to pay NCA £4.3 million24/06/2022 09:10:00
Two brothers from the Bradford area have agreed to pay the National Crime Agency approximately £4.3 million following a civil recovery investigation into their multi-million pound property portfolio.
People smuggler jailed over cross-Channel migrant lorry conspiracy22/06/2022 09:10:00
An Irish national has been handed a four year jail sentence after admitting his part in an international people smuggling conspiracy.