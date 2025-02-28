NCA warning over money laundering linked to people smuggling

National Crime Agency officers have warned registered Hawaladars in the UK of the consequences of being involved in organised immigration crime.

Hawaladar systems serve entirely legitimate purposes, but are known to be exploited by criminals looking to move criminal cash, including from small boat people smuggling activity.

Visits to 44 businesses across the UK were delivered by the NCA, in coordination with HMRC, over the course of two days, 25 and 26 February. They were also attended by officers from 9 forces – a show of joint commitment to increase intelligence on financial flows linked to those who facilitate and enable people smuggling.

Hawala is a type of informal value transfer system that operates on a basis of transfer of value without actual movement of money. It relies heavily on trust – between hawaladars and their customers, and within the networks themselves.

These systems are used for a wide variety of reasons – such as cheaper or faster money transmission, cultural preference, lack of confidence in banks, or because they are the only channel through which funds can be transmitted in certain conflict regions.

In the UK, they are subject to regulations and standards. They must be compliant with the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations, and are legally required to report anything suspicious to the NCA.

Those who do not do so risk criminal charges, heavy fines, business closures and severe reputational damage. Those who take payment from people smuggling activity, whether willingly or unwittingly, are helping to fuel a crime that endangers the lives of thousands.

Last year, following a National Crime Agency investigation, Iranian hawaladar Asghar Gheshalghian was sentenced to eight years in jail after being convicted of running an unregistered money services business that served people smuggling networks.

Gheshalghian acted as a trusted middleman, accepting payments from migrants or their families, and then releasing money to the criminal gangs following the completion of their journeys to the UK, charging a commission at the same time.

This week’s activity was designed to emphasise the importance of vigilance, signpost reporting mechanisms and warn all those working in the sector that a failure to comply with legislation will result in serious consequences. It will be paired with further activity over the coming months.

Alex Murray, Director Threat Leadership at the National Crime Agency, said:

“Organised immigration crime is a deadly threat that led to more than 70 fatalities in the Channel last year alone. Criminal gangs are behind these crossings.

“The National Crime Agency has around 70 ongoing investigations into people smuggling networks, and we are determined to do all we can to target those involved – including those who enable, support and financially benefit from this criminal activity.

“Money service businesses provide an important service, and the vast majority are compliant with regulation.

“However, it is absolutely key that all those who work in this sector remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and play their part to stop this horrific crime.

“Those who don’t will be pursued and prosecuted as harshly as those directly involved in organising the crossings.”

Louise MacDonald, Deputy Director of Economic Crime, at HMRC’S Fraud Investigation Service, said:

“Businesses who fail to comply with money laundering regulations leave themselves, and the UK economy, open to attacks by criminals, including those involved in organised immigration fraud.

“We know many registered Hawaladars provide vital and legitimate services to scores of communities. That’s why we’re working with partners at the NCA to help protect them from criminals who would prey on their services, and we will use all our powers to tackle those who fail to meet their legal obligations.”

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said:

“Law-abiding Hawaladars have a responsibility to report suspicious activity, and as this warning makes clear, we will not hesitate to prosecute those who enable people smugglers to profit from putting countless lives at risk.”

“This government continues to combat organised immigration crime and tackling illicit finance is a priority as we work to secure the UK’s borders and deliver the Plan for Change.”