National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA warning over money laundering linked to people smuggling
National Crime Agency officers have warned registered Hawaladars in the UK of the consequences of being involved in organised immigration crime.
Hawaladar systems serve entirely legitimate purposes, but are known to be exploited by criminals looking to move criminal cash, including from small boat people smuggling activity.
Visits to 44 businesses across the UK were delivered by the NCA, in coordination with HMRC, over the course of two days, 25 and 26 February. They were also attended by officers from 9 forces – a show of joint commitment to increase intelligence on financial flows linked to those who facilitate and enable people smuggling.
Hawala is a type of informal value transfer system that operates on a basis of transfer of value without actual movement of money. It relies heavily on trust – between hawaladars and their customers, and within the networks themselves.
These systems are used for a wide variety of reasons – such as cheaper or faster money transmission, cultural preference, lack of confidence in banks, or because they are the only channel through which funds can be transmitted in certain conflict regions.
In the UK, they are subject to regulations and standards. They must be compliant with the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations, and are legally required to report anything suspicious to the NCA.
Those who do not do so risk criminal charges, heavy fines, business closures and severe reputational damage. Those who take payment from people smuggling activity, whether willingly or unwittingly, are helping to fuel a crime that endangers the lives of thousands.
Last year, following a National Crime Agency investigation, Iranian hawaladar Asghar Gheshalghian was sentenced to eight years in jail after being convicted of running an unregistered money services business that served people smuggling networks.
Gheshalghian acted as a trusted middleman, accepting payments from migrants or their families, and then releasing money to the criminal gangs following the completion of their journeys to the UK, charging a commission at the same time.
This week’s activity was designed to emphasise the importance of vigilance, signpost reporting mechanisms and warn all those working in the sector that a failure to comply with legislation will result in serious consequences. It will be paired with further activity over the coming months.
Alex Murray, Director Threat Leadership at the National Crime Agency, said:
“Organised immigration crime is a deadly threat that led to more than 70 fatalities in the Channel last year alone. Criminal gangs are behind these crossings.
“The National Crime Agency has around 70 ongoing investigations into people smuggling networks, and we are determined to do all we can to target those involved – including those who enable, support and financially benefit from this criminal activity.
“Money service businesses provide an important service, and the vast majority are compliant with regulation.
“However, it is absolutely key that all those who work in this sector remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and play their part to stop this horrific crime.
“Those who don’t will be pursued and prosecuted as harshly as those directly involved in organising the crossings.”
Louise MacDonald, Deputy Director of Economic Crime, at HMRC’S Fraud Investigation Service, said:
“Businesses who fail to comply with money laundering regulations leave themselves, and the UK economy, open to attacks by criminals, including those involved in organised immigration fraud.
“We know many registered Hawaladars provide vital and legitimate services to scores of communities. That’s why we’re working with partners at the NCA to help protect them from criminals who would prey on their services, and we will use all our powers to tackle those who fail to meet their legal obligations.”
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said:
“Law-abiding Hawaladars have a responsibility to report suspicious activity, and as this warning makes clear, we will not hesitate to prosecute those who enable people smugglers to profit from putting countless lives at risk.”
“This government continues to combat organised immigration crime and tackling illicit finance is a priority as we work to secure the UK’s borders and deliver the Plan for Change.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-warning-over-money-laundering-linked-to-people-smuggling
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Firearms and ammunition seized from SUV at Dover26/02/2025 14:15:00
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has launched an investigation after 13 firearms and 300 rounds of ammunition were seized from a vehicle at Dover.
NCA investigation leads to conviction of gang who forced migrants to work in cannabis farms26/02/2025 09:15:00
Six people have been convicted of being part of a crime group responsible for forcing trafficked migrants to work in cannabis farms.
People smuggling fixer among trio jailed over Channel small boat crossings25/02/2025 11:15:00
Three men have been jailed for people smuggling offences following a National Crime Agency investigation into a group organising small boat crossings from France to the UK.
Gangster brothers involved in cocaine theft from stash house ordered to pay back £81,00020/02/2025 09:05:00
Two brothers from an organised crime family who were jailed for their part in the theft of £1.2 million worth of cocaine from a Liverpool-based organised crime group have been ordered to payback £80,826 or spend nine months more in prison.
Man who fled to Spain after being charged with small boat people smuggling convicted18/02/2025 09:15:00
An Albanian man who went on the run to Spain to avoid standing trial for people smuggling offences has been sentenced after being extradited back to the UK.
Heathrow passenger charged following £400,000 cash find in suitcase17/02/2025 16:15:00
A man has been charged following a National Crime Agency investigation after £400,000 in cash was found in his suitcase as he attempted to fly out of the UK.
Alleged members of small boat people smuggling network arrested in UK13/02/2025 14:15:00
Six people wanted in Belgium over their suspected involvement in a major people smuggling ring following a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Belgian police have been arrested in the UK.
Man jailed after London drugs and cash seizure10/02/2025 11:15:00
A man who was stopped in west London and found with cocaine and £80,000 in cash has been jailed.