NCA works with Bulgarian partners to make major seizure of small boats

National Crime Agency officers have worked with Bulgarian law enforcement partners to seize a consignment of 25 boats that was due to be transported across Europe for use by people smugglers in the English Channel.

The inflatables were found in a lorry which had just crossed the Bulgarian border at the Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on 26 July.

The seizure was made as part of an NCA operation, supported by Home Office International Operations (HOIO), targeting supplies of small boat equipment moving into Europe, which generated intelligence leading Bulgarian customs officers to intercept the lorry and discover the consignment.

The boats, when inflated, are around eight metres long, and each would typically have been used to carry 50 to 60 people.

NCA Regional Head of Investigation Jacque Beer said:

“This was a significant seizure, with these vessels destined for use by the organised crime groups running small boat crossings from France to the UK.

“They are of the type typically used in highly dangerous and frequently deadly journeys across the English Channel, and are completely ill-suited for use at sea.

“Taking them out before they could reach the shores of northern France means we have not only prevented crossings from happening and lives being put at risk, but also put a dent in the profits of the people smugglers.

“The NCA continues to work with a number of international partners to disrupt the supply of these vessels, and other maritime equipment such as engines. Overall, this work has led to the interception of more than 650 boats and engines since early 2023.

“We assess that this activity is having an impact on boat and engine supply, making it more difficult and costlier for OCGs to source equipment.”

The seizure is thought to be the biggest single detection of small boats in 2025, and comes as the NCA, alongside HOIO, continues to work closely with law enforcement partners across Europe to share intelligence and mount joint operations targeting the criminal supply chain.

Kapitan Andreevo is one of the busiest land borders in Europe and is a key point targeted by human traffickers and criminal smuggling gangs.

Border Security Commander, Martin Hewitt said:

“International collaboration is a key part of our work to break down the business model of criminal gangs operating across borders, putting lives at risk.

“This seizure marks a significant step forward in our joint work alongside the NCA to disrupt the supply chain fuelling these dangerous small boat crossings.

“Our dedicated teams on the ground are working around the clock with international partners to take down the criminal gangs who put our border security at risk.”