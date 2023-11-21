NCFE announced as finalists at upcoming TechEd awards

Educational charity NCFE has been shortlisted for an accolade at the Bett Awards 2024.

The awards honour excellence in the TechEd sector by celebrating the inspiring creativity and innovation that can be found throughout technology for education.

A leader in technical and vocational education, NCFE is a finalist in the ‘Assessment, Planning & Progress Monitoring’ category with its Skills Builder and Skills Portfolio solutions.

The category recognises innovation in, and commitment to, the development of assessment tools within the education and skills sectors.

NCFE’s Skills Builder and Skills Portfolio tools assist with the development of learning, teaching and assessment and are accessible to schools, colleges, apprenticeships and providers. They assess learners’ skill levels before they start a qualification or programme, identifying their strengths and areas for improvement, and tracking and monitoring progress along the way. and tracking and monitoring progress along the way.

Unique platform features of the tools include the One Assessment tool – an initial assessment that measures English and maths levels in just 30 minutes – and a new digitalised world of assessment and resources to support the development of digital skills.

The Department for Education (DfE) also gave its stamp of approval to the Skills Builder platform, which is now being utilised to track the progression of learners for its Multiply programme.

NCFE’s Commercial Manager, David Redden, said of the shortlisting:

“NCFE is delighted to be nominated for the second year running in the Assessment, Planning & Progress Monitoring category for this year’s Bett Awards. To see our products, which provide so much insight and impact to our learners, receive such recognition is a delight and we look forward to celebrating with other inspiring innovation companies on the night. “Our One Assessment, Digital Skills and e-Portfolio solutions have provided so much value to our providers' delivery and this recognition links in with the reason the DfE have chosen Skills Assessment as their Multiply partner of choice.”

The shortlisting marks NCFE’s third in as many weeks, after the organisation – which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year – was recently announced as a finalist in two FAB Award categories.

The Bett Awards 2024 Ceremony will take place on Wednesday 24 January at The Brewery in London, where the winners of each category will be announced.

You can learn more about NCFE's skills assessment tools and resources here.