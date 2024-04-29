NCFE
NCFE becomes first large-scale awarding organisation to regulate new Care Certificate
The education charity and leader in technical and vocational learning NCFE, has become one of the first awarding organisations to regulate the new Care Certificate.
Developed by Skills for Care and aimed at those entering the social care sector without a qualification – currently 54% of the workforce – the Level 2 qualification is set to launch this year with an initial 37,000 funded places following £53.91m from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The ambition is for the Care Certificate to support people to not only remain in social care but build a fulfilling career by becoming qualified and further professionalising the sector.
Craig Wade, Sector Manager for Health and Social Care at NCFE, recently said:
“As the number one awarding organisation in this sector, we’re delighted to be leading the charge and supporting the delivery of this important qualification.
“We know from our skills gap report last year that workforce retention continues to be a persistent problem in social care. According to Skills for Care, more than half of the current workforce don’t hold a relevant social care qualification, and of those that do, 2% have a Level 1 and 19% a Level 2.
“The Care Certificate is an important step forward and we’re proud to once again be standing by the sector to help ensure social care is seen as both a rewarding and impactful career option. By becoming qualified, it will benefit both the workforce and those they support.”
Training providers will be able to deliver the new Care Certificate from June 2024 onwards, with those currently delivering the existing Care Certificate able to switch to the new qualification.
For social care employers thinking about offering the new qualification to staff, the DHSC has confirmed that reimbursement for each learner will be up to £1500.
Discover more about the new Care Certificate by visiting our dedicated webpage.
