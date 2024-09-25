NCFE
NCFE joins Workforce Digital Skills Charter in bid to tackle UK’s digital skills gap
NCFE is delighted to announce its partnership with the Workforce Digital Skills Charter, an ambitious initiative designed to address the growing digital skills gap within the UK workforce.
By signing the charter, which was recently launched by FutureDotNow, the awarding organisation has pledged to actively raise awareness of this urgent issue. As a leader in technical and vocational education, the charity has joined forces with over 100 cross-sector organisations – including Lloyds Bank, M&S, and PwC – to drive impactful change nationwide.
This comes following the launch of NCFE’s No One Left Offline campaign in September, which spotlights the digital divide and highlights the critical need for essential digital skills in modern life.
David Redden, Digital Skills Expert at NCFE, said:
"We’re excited to be part of the Workforce Digital Skills Charter. Digital skills have become indispensable – they should be seen as the third essential core skill, alongside English and maths.
"The reality is that millions of working-age adults in the UK lack the basic digital skills needed to succeed. This issue cuts across all industries, regions, and age groups. By joining forces, we can ensure that no one is left offline in this digital era."
The No One Left Offline campaign underscores the importance of digital literacy not just for workplace productivity and job applications, but for day-to-day tasks – from booking GP appointments to managing finances securely online.
Liz Williams MBE, CEO at FutureDotNow, said:
“The world has become digital by default, and it is vital that we take action to help adults build strong digital foundations and confidence.
“Many businesses are already leading the way, and the Workforce Digital Skills Charter represents a public commitment to take action, both individually and collectively, to build a future-fit, digitally confident workforce. Together, we can drive change at a greater pace and close the workforce digital skills gap for the benefit of us all.”
As part of the No One Left Offline campaign, NCFE is providing access to its digital assessment tool for a limited period. From Monday 02 September until Monday 30 September, the usually paid-for service will be free to everyone and provides a quick assessment of an individual’s digital skills level, including any strengths and areas to work on.
Later this year, NCFE plans to release a report based on anonymised data collected from the assessments, offering a snapshot of the nation’s digital capabilities and highlighting areas that need improvement.
Discover more information on the Workforce Digital Skills Charter here. To explore NCFE’s No One Left Offline campaign and take the digital assessment for free, visit our No One Left Offline homepage.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/ncfe-joins-workforce-digital-skills-charter/
