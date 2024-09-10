NCFE
|Printable version
NCFE launches new bursary to support the employability of apprentices
A new bursary has been launched to help apprentices with their employability and professional recognition.
The Post-Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme (PARS) has been created by the Chartered Institute for Further Education (CIFE) in collaboration with the Association of Apprentices (AoA), with the education charity NCFE being the first organisation to offer a bursary to eligible apprentices.
NCFE has committed an initial £5,000 bursary pot to support Level 2 and 3 apprentices across a range of sectors, who are currently underserved with their next steps. The bursary also aims to further the parity of esteem of apprenticeships alongside other qualifications.
David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said: “We’re delighted to launch this bursary to help improve the recognition and esteem of apprenticeships and support apprentices with their progression by enabling them to become even more marketable to employers.
“As an education charity, we believe in making a positive social impact and this is an area we feel will support that. But this will only happen if it’s fair access and means for all apprentices – regardless of their background and, importantly, their current situation.
“We want as many beneficiaries as possible to experience truly transformational learning experiences, over a lifetime, that enable them to fulfil their potential in their career, and life more broadly. PARS will help facilitate the recognition of apprenticeships and celebrate the learner’s achievements. The NCFE bursary is intended to enable those who wouldn’t ordinarily have the chance to take advantage of this scheme to do so, and we hope that other organisations will follow our lead and contribute to this valuable initiative.”
Professional recognition through post nominals is well established, such as BA Hons in higher education. Research conducted with apprentices and employers suggests strong support for a professional recognition scheme as the award of post nominal designations can elevate the cachet of both the recipient and the apprenticeship route.
Apprentices and employers believe it can lead to increased retention and improved achievement, contribute to raising parity of esteem against other qualifications, and build awareness of the skills, behaviours, and impact that qualified apprentices can offer to businesses and employers.
Lesley Davies, Executive Director of CIFE said:
“The enthusiastic reception for PARS among apprentices, employers and providers is a hugely encouraging. There has never been a more critical time for skills and we’re thrilled that, with our colleagues at the AoA, we’ve been able to make this initiative happen. As we start the new academic year, it is wonderful that the commitment and generosity of NCFE in establishing the first bursary for PARS will now help many more apprentices benefit from the opportunity presented by the Scheme.”
Emily Rock, CEO at AoA added:
“As the first bursary partner, NCFE’s backing is of real significance to the momentum of PARS. We hope this is just the beginning with other sources of support becoming available to potential applicants from a wide range of stakeholders.”
You can learn more about the NCFE PARS bursary and apply here.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/ncfe-launches-bursary-to-support-employability-of-apprentices/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Only 7% of teachers think GCSEs are suitable for every pupil06/09/2024 14:15:00
As thousands of pupils go back to school, a new report has revealed that just 7% of teachers think GCSEs are suitable for every pupil, with the vast majority (81%) disagreeing.
From awareness to action: tackling the UK's digital skills deficit05/09/2024 14:15:00
Today, over half of working-age adults can’t perform all 20 digital tasks industry and government agree are essential for today’s workplace.
Campaign launches to discover the nation’s digital skills03/09/2024 09:15:00
A new campaign has launched to better understand the UK’s digital skills and raise awareness of the barriers in society.
Empowering future innovators with NCFE’s learner competition02/09/2024 14:15:00
We know that educators in the further education sector are always seeking new ways to engage their students and prepare them for the future.
Why English, maths and digital skills are equally important in today's world30/08/2024 14:15:00
We are living in an increasingly digital world; hardly a day a goes by when there is not a news story on AI, ChatGPT, hacking, social media or a computer system crashing.
Gaining essential digital skills for life: insights from our Head of Customer Service29/08/2024 14:25:00
As part of our commitment to continued lifelong learning, NCFE recently offered all colleagues the opportunity to complete our Essential Digital Skills qualification following the completion of an initial assessment task which determined colleagues’ skill level.
No One Left Offline: understanding your employees’ digital skills29/08/2024 11:15:00
In 2017, the European Commission estimated that over 1.2 million UK businesses are underperforming due to “insufficient digital awareness and lack of necessary skills”.
Software Academy: shaping young futures with customised tech qualifications16/08/2024 14:15:00
Software Academy was founded by a group of university lecturers with the aim of providing high-quality advanced education tailored for young learners, specialising in technology subjects such as coding, game design and graphics.