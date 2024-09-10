NCFE launches new bursary to support the employability of apprentices

A new bursary has been launched to help apprentices with their employability and professional recognition.

The Post-Apprenticeship Recognition Scheme (PARS) has been created by the Chartered Institute for Further Education (CIFE) in collaboration with the Association of Apprentices (AoA), with the education charity NCFE being the first organisation to offer a bursary to eligible apprentices.

NCFE has committed an initial £5,000 bursary pot to support Level 2 and 3 apprentices across a range of sectors, who are currently underserved with their next steps. The bursary also aims to further the parity of esteem of apprenticeships alongside other qualifications.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said: “We’re delighted to launch this bursary to help improve the recognition and esteem of apprenticeships and support apprentices with their progression by enabling them to become even more marketable to employers.

“As an education charity, we believe in making a positive social impact and this is an area we feel will support that. But this will only happen if it’s fair access and means for all apprentices – regardless of their background and, importantly, their current situation.

“We want as many beneficiaries as possible to experience truly transformational learning experiences, over a lifetime, that enable them to fulfil their potential in their career, and life more broadly. PARS will help facilitate the recognition of apprenticeships and celebrate the learner’s achievements. The NCFE bursary is intended to enable those who wouldn’t ordinarily have the chance to take advantage of this scheme to do so, and we hope that other organisations will follow our lead and contribute to this valuable initiative.”

Professional recognition through post nominals is well established, such as BA Hons in higher education. Research conducted with apprentices and employers suggests strong support for a professional recognition scheme as the award of post nominal designations can elevate the cachet of both the recipient and the apprenticeship route.

Apprentices and employers believe it can lead to increased retention and improved achievement, contribute to raising parity of esteem against other qualifications, and build awareness of the skills, behaviours, and impact that qualified apprentices can offer to businesses and employers.

Lesley Davies, Executive Director of CIFE said:

“The enthusiastic reception for PARS among apprentices, employers and providers is a hugely encouraging. There has never been a more critical time for skills and we’re thrilled that, with our colleagues at the AoA, we’ve been able to make this initiative happen. As we start the new academic year, it is wonderful that the commitment and generosity of NCFE in establishing the first bursary for PARS will now help many more apprentices benefit from the opportunity presented by the Scheme.”

Emily Rock, CEO at AoA added:

“As the first bursary partner, NCFE’s backing is of real significance to the momentum of PARS. We hope this is just the beginning with other sources of support becoming available to potential applicants from a wide range of stakeholders.”

You can learn more about the NCFE PARS bursary and apply here.