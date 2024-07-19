NCFE launches Young Person Ambassador Programme as part of Youth Employment Week

The awarding organisation NCFE has launched a new initiative to provide young people with the opportunity to shape the future of youth employment.

Aimed at its 16-30 workforce, it offers members the chance to collaborate with their peers and other organisations, share their own experiences, and come up with ideas and solutions to address the issues currently affecting them.

It is part of NCFE’s role as headline sponsor of Youth Employment Week (15-19 July), an annual celebration of young people and employers created by the leading organisation working to change the landscape for young people, Youth Employment UK.

Sakina Khan, Co-Chair of NCFE’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) committee said:

"NCFE's Young Person Ambassador Programme is more than just a programme – it's a life-changing opportunity for young individuals to shape the future of youth employment. “By coming together, sharing experiences, and brainstorming innovative solutions, we are not only creating opportunities for all, but also fostering a sense of inclusivity at every level. Together, let's empower and inspire the next generation to break barriers, follow their dreams, and make a difference in the world."

Youth Employment Week aims to help young people discover careers and pathways to suit their strengths, build their skills and boost their confidence and grow their knowledge and explore lifelong learning to progress their careers. This year's theme – Creating Opportunity for All – puts a focus on inclusivity at every level.

A spokesperson for Youth Employment UK said:

"Youth Employment UK are delighted to be working with NCFE, they are committed to developing opportunities for young people and being part of the youth employment solution. “We are also pleased to welcome NCFE as the headline sponsorship of our annual Youth Employment Week. Their involvement and support of this event will mean that we reach even more young people, and all drive towards ending youth unemployment.”

NCFE’s Young Person Ambassador Programme aims to empower, inspire and support young people to become young professionals and support them with their personal and professional development.

Jessica Skillcorn, Early Years Team Leader at NCFE and member of the Young Person Ambassador Programme, said:

“I first entered employment at the age of 18 facing many challenges and barriers, specifically around my age. For me, this has been a great motivator and I’ve always used the comments and opinions from people to continue to grow and learn, ensuring I achieve my goals even if the odds were against me. “Fast forward 10 years, now as a 28-year-old and the youngest member of the Early Years Delivery Team for NCFE, I’ve recently secured the role of Early Years Team Leader! I’m beyond proud of myself and can't stress enough that you should always go for it. Step out of your comfort zone and follow your dreams, don't let anything stop you, especially not your age.”

To find out more about NCFE’s involvement with Youth Employment Week and to collaborate with the Young Person Ambassador Programme, visit our dedicated webpage.