NCFE
|Printable version
NCFE launches Young Person Ambassador Programme as part of Youth Employment Week
The awarding organisation NCFE has launched a new initiative to provide young people with the opportunity to shape the future of youth employment.
Aimed at its 16-30 workforce, it offers members the chance to collaborate with their peers and other organisations, share their own experiences, and come up with ideas and solutions to address the issues currently affecting them.
It is part of NCFE’s role as headline sponsor of Youth Employment Week (15-19 July), an annual celebration of young people and employers created by the leading organisation working to change the landscape for young people, Youth Employment UK.
Sakina Khan, Co-Chair of NCFE’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) committee said:
"NCFE's Young Person Ambassador Programme is more than just a programme – it's a life-changing opportunity for young individuals to shape the future of youth employment.
“By coming together, sharing experiences, and brainstorming innovative solutions, we are not only creating opportunities for all, but also fostering a sense of inclusivity at every level. Together, let's empower and inspire the next generation to break barriers, follow their dreams, and make a difference in the world."
Youth Employment Week aims to help young people discover careers and pathways to suit their strengths, build their skills and boost their confidence and grow their knowledge and explore lifelong learning to progress their careers. This year's theme – Creating Opportunity for All – puts a focus on inclusivity at every level.
A spokesperson for Youth Employment UK said:
"Youth Employment UK are delighted to be working with NCFE, they are committed to developing opportunities for young people and being part of the youth employment solution.
“We are also pleased to welcome NCFE as the headline sponsorship of our annual Youth Employment Week. Their involvement and support of this event will mean that we reach even more young people, and all drive towards ending youth unemployment.”
NCFE’s Young Person Ambassador Programme aims to empower, inspire and support young people to become young professionals and support them with their personal and professional development.
Jessica Skillcorn, Early Years Team Leader at NCFE and member of the Young Person Ambassador Programme, said:
“I first entered employment at the age of 18 facing many challenges and barriers, specifically around my age. For me, this has been a great motivator and I’ve always used the comments and opinions from people to continue to grow and learn, ensuring I achieve my goals even if the odds were against me.
“Fast forward 10 years, now as a 28-year-old and the youngest member of the Early Years Delivery Team for NCFE, I’ve recently secured the role of Early Years Team Leader! I’m beyond proud of myself and can't stress enough that you should always go for it. Step out of your comfort zone and follow your dreams, don't let anything stop you, especially not your age.”
To find out more about NCFE’s involvement with Youth Employment Week and to collaborate with the Young Person Ambassador Programme, visit our dedicated webpage.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/ncfe-launches-young-person-ambassador-programme/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
From student to teacher: how work experience at NCFE has supported my career aspirations17/07/2024 14:15:00
Ahead of Youth Employment Week, we spoke with Kate Queen, who recently completed work experience here at NCFE, to learn more about how she found the week and the knowledge that she gained to support her on her path to becoming a teacher.
Top tips for achieving Functional Skills success03/06/2024 14:15:00
John Bunyan, Product Manager at NCFE, worked in the media for many years before training to teach secondary and lecturing on higher-level apprenticeship programmes.
The Manchester College: “The T Level qualification has had a profound impact on our students”21/05/2024 14:15:00
The Manchester College is the largest general further education college in the UK and the number one provider of 16-19 and adult education in Greater Manchester.
Why we must think differently when it comes to local skills needs14/05/2024 11:15:00
Meeting local skills needs has always been a key role for colleges and training providers, but the pace of change for regulated qualifications can often be too slow for the demands of industries that are trying to stay ahead in their sectors.
NCFE shortlisted in two categories at inaugural Quality Professional Awards13/05/2024 16:15:00
NCFE has been recognised in two categories at the upcoming Quality Professional Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation in the field of quality management in education and employment services.
Research project launched to improve early years apprentice success rates with 'real-world' functional skills10/05/2024 15:15:15
As a leading End-point assessment organisation, NCFE has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative to support early years apprentices in achieving their maths Functional Skills qualification (FSQ) by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
Inspiring list of finalists announced for upcoming national education awards03/05/2024 14:25:15
The educational charity NCFE has announced its shortlist of finalists across six categories for its upcoming Aspiration Awards.
NCFE becomes first large-scale awarding organisation to regulate new Care Certificate29/04/2024 16:15:00
The education charity and leader in technical and vocational learning NCFE, has become one of the first awarding organisations to regulate the new Care Certificate.